GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING Au

GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING August 1, 2023 – 4:05 P.M. The Board met pursuant to adjournment with Commissioners Rost, Engen, Pic, Hagen and Rustad present. Commissioner Pic participated by Zoom. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Moved by Engen, seconded by Rustad, to approve the minutes of the July 18, 2023 County Commission meeting. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to approve the order of agenda moving the Highway Department to the first item after the consent agenda. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Hagen, to approve the consent agenda. Items in the consent agenda included: bills as submitted by the County Auditor, check #44965 - Combined Insurance Co of America- $521.3, 44966 - First Collections Inc- $305.24, 44967 - Fraternal Order of Police- $102, 44968 - Infoarmor, Inc- $179.4, 44969 - Ingenuity Rm, LLC- $195.46, 44970 - ND F.O.P.- $702, 44971 - USAble Life- $43.2, 44972 - Wellabe Life and Health Insurance Co.- $106, 44973 - A Spectrum of Care- $239.58, 44974 - ABC Sandcastle Childcare Inc- $5510, 44975 - Altru Clinic Pharmacy- $51.73, 44976 - Bell Insurance- $423, 44977 - Cadreau, Kathleen A - $42.67, 44978 - Conway, Holly- $640, 44979 - Engstrom, Anna M- $104.8, 44980 - Gayle, McCallister C - $311.13, 44981 - Germundson Kress- $143.71, 44982 - Introspect Mental Health- $200, 44983 - Lakela Johnson- $134.25, 44984 - Linde, Teresa- $459, 44985 - Little Keepers.- $3511.47, 44986 - Lommen Kathy- $150, 44987 - Lund Jacki- $1090.49, 44988 - Mayville State University- $44, 44989 - ND DHHS Finance Dept- $347.57, 44990 - ND DHHS Finance Dept- $4659.35, 44991 - ND DHHS Finance Dept- $164.9, 44992 - Propio Ls, LLC- $366.54, 44993 - Racc-Fargo/Moorhead- $580.4, 44994 - Schumacher, Sydney M - $61.57, 44995 - Solarski Kimberly- $181.84, 44996 - Van Beek Traci- $63, 44997 - Vasichek Autumn- $449.19, 44998 - Zeman Randy- $70, 44999 - City of Emerado (Hwy)- $106.56, 45000 - City of Larimore (Hwy)- $63.68, 45001 - City of Thompson (Hwy)- $73.91, 45002 - Agassiz Water Users District- $29.6, 45003 - American Legion-GF Post 6- $50, 45004 - Arntson Stewart Wegner Pc- $5070.6, 45005 - Budget Auto & RV Inc- $41.66, 45006 - Cass County Sheriff- $51, 45007 - CHS Ag Services- $1455.87, 45008 - City of Grand Forks-Fire Dept- $1238.21, 45009 - City of Grand Forks-Police Dept- $2079.69, 45010 - Dell Marketing Lp- $54953.39, 45011 - Domres Excavating- $3430.8, 45012 - Drummer, Bridget- $100, 45013 - Fedex- $78.5, 45014 - Finley Motors Inc- $8302, 45015 - Gelinas, Karen- $100, 45016 - GF Clerk of District Ct- $1000, 45017 - GF Cnty Treasurer- $3345.85, 45018 - GF Public Health Department- $50834.92, 45019 - GF Welding & Machine- $175.15, 45020 - Guardian Fleet Safety LLC- $823.9, 45021 - Huot Rod- $164.5, 45022 - Hutton Christopher- $105, 45023 - Indepth Inspections- $2291.63, 45024 - Inocencio Thomas- $122.5, 45025 - Interstate Billing- $1489.2, 45026 – JW Repair LLC- $26.7, 45027 - Linde Gas & Equipment Inc- $68.9, 45028 - Live Well Solutions- $1688.4, 45029 - Mak Construction LLC- $11200, 45030 - Marnitz & Associates Insurance Inc- $420, 45031 - McKesson Medical Surgical- $421.98, 45032 - Menards- $145.82, 45033 - Midcontinent Communications- $3632.54, 45034 - Moen Nathan C- 123, 45035 - ND Assoc of Counties (NDACO)- $60, 45036 - Nelson Debbie- $360.25, 45037 - Nelson International- $352, 45038 - Nodak Electric Coop- $321, 45039 - Northwest Tire- $70, 45040 - O’Reilly Auto Parts #3280-Grand Forks- $23.98, 45041 - Ottertail Power Co-Devils Lake- $293.74, 45042 - Premium Waters, Inc- $47.49, 45043 - RPSA, Llp- $890, 45044 - Swanson & Warcup, Ltd- $4400, 45045 - Thur-O-Clean- $485, 45046 - Tri State Paving & Concrete In- $31663.8, 45047 - UND Office of Safety- $594.69, 45048 - USPS-Poc- $1000, 45049 - Vanguard Appraisals Inc- $3180, 45050 - Western Dakota Energy- $500, ACH payments to - Acme Electric/Tool Crib of Nor - $236.02, - Advanced Business Methods - $152.08, - Allstate Peterbilt - $56.08, - Amundson Funeral Home - $2300, - Anderson Brothers Body Shop LLC - $10014.11, - Benefit Extras Inc - $1168.75, - Bergstrom Electric - $1200, - Business Essentials - $358.26, - Butler Machinery Company - $1266.37, - Civic Research Institute Inc - $179.95, - Cole Paper Inc. - $850.69, - Docu Shred Inc - $39.87, - Galls An Aramark Company - $96.9, - Global Safety Network - $258.87, - Gowan Construction - $15938.88, - Hansen, Bridgie - $3091.33, - Home of Economy - $321.99, - Interstate Power Systems Inc - $4279.51, - Interstate Towing & Recovery - $1346.77, - Northwest Tire Inc - $536.6, - RDO Trust Account #80-5800 - $8636.49, - Titan Machinery-GF - $1140.98, - Truenorth Steel - $14623.4, - UND Forensic Pathology - $7796.59; employee status changes for Shane Banks, Kia Heide, Tyler Granheim, Alexander Thompson, Rebecca Stangel, Nicole Hanson, Sara Aune and Christopher Antowan Pickett; overtime; out-of-state travel; and County Deed on parcel 46-0001-00435-001. Motion carried unanimously. Nick West, County Engineer, addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Engen, to accept the proposal from KLJ as the Consultant for the BRC-1802(058) PCN 23972 & BRJ-0018(052) PCN 23980 projects. Motion carried unanimously. Ronald Barta addressed the board. Haley Wamstad, State’s Attorney, addressed Mr. Barta’s concerns. Robin Spain, Regional Youth Assessment Center Administrator, addressed the board. Moved by Engen, seconded by Hagen, to approve the Certified Shelter Care Agreement and allow Ms. Spain to enter into this agreement with any Human Service Zone in North Dakota and sign on behalf of Grand Forks County. Motion carried unanimously. Kari Goelz, Emergency Management Director, addressed the board. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Engen, to approve the Offer to Purchase parcel number 04-0104-00014-001. The costs will be reimbursed by a Hazard Mitigation Grant. Motion carried unanimously. (This replaces the Offer to Purchase approved July 18, 2023.) Debbie Nelson, Finance and Tax Director, presented the 2024 preliminary budget. Moved by Engen, seconded by Pic, to approve the 2024 preliminary budget as presented with a net levy of $34,143,300. Motion carried with Rost, Engen and Pic voting aye and Rustad and Hagen voting nay. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to set the budget hearing for September 19, 2023 at 4:00pm. Motion carried unanimously. Tom Ford, County Administrator, addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to approve the Chair’s signature on a Grand Forks Enhanced Use Lease Development Grant #4007 for $10,000,000 and to allow the remaining balance from the 2021 grant #21-23.036 of $2,548,955.18 to be carried over until June 30, 2025. Motion carried unanimously. (This reduces the carried over amount by $11.77 and replaces the agreement approved on July 18, 2023.) Haley Wamstad, State’s Attorney, addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Engen, to approve the North Dakota Terminal Security Agreement with the Chair’s signature. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to adjourn. The meeting adjourned at 5:28pm. The next meeting will be held on August 15, 2023 at 4:00pm. Robert Rost, Chairman Grand Forks County Commission Debbie Nelson, County Auditor (Aug. 23, 2023) 251045