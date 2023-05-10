GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING Ap

GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING April 18, 2023 – 4:00 P.M. The Board met pursuant to adjournment with Commissioners Rost, Engen, Pic, Hagen and Rustad present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Moved by Engen, seconded by Hagen, to approve the minutes of the April 11, 2023 meeting. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Pic, to approve the order of agenda adding Todd Feland, GF City Administrator and Nick West, County Engineer after item 6. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried unanimously. Kate Goldade, Public Health Nurse, gave an update on the activities from January – March 2023 on the County School Nurse program. Todd Feland, GF City Administrator, addressed the board regarding the Grand Forks County parking ramp. He said GF City has not heard from the Structural Engineer, that was hired to evaluate the parking ramp for needed repairs, but he will provide the report to the Commission as soon as possible. Nick West, County Engineer, gave Highway Department update. Kari Goelz, Emergency Management Director, gave a flood update. Tom Ford, Director of Administration, addressed the board. Michele Thiel, Human Resources Director, addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to eliminate the Grievance Policy. Motion carried with Rost, Engen, Rustad and Hagen voting aye and Pic voting nay. Tom Ford, Director of Administration, addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Pic, to reject the Request for Proposal for Architectural Services for the Courthouse Dome Project because it did not meet the bid specifications. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Rustad, to rewrite the Request for Proposal for Architectural Services for the Courthouse Dome Project according to business standards and rebid the project. Motion carried unanimously. Debbie Nelson, Finance and Tax Director, addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Engen, to approve the Public Sale of Limited Tax Capital Project Bonds, Series 2023 in the amount not to exceed $4,999,999 for the Courthouse Dome Project. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to approve a Resolution Providing for Public Sale of Limited Tax Capital Projects Fund Bonds, Series 2023 in the amount not exceeding $10,000,000, with Chair’s signature. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to adjourn. The meeting adjourned at 5:20pm. The next meeting will be held on May 2, 2023 at 4:00pm. Robert Rost, Chairman Grand Forks County Commission Debbie Nelson, County Auditor (May 10, 2023) 221779