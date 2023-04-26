GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING Ap

GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING April 11, 2023 – 4:00 P.M. The Board met pursuant to adjournment with Commissioners Rost, Engen, Pic, Hagen and Rustad present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to approve the minutes of the March 21, 2023 meeting. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to approve the order of agenda. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to approve the consent agenda. Items in the consent agenda included: bills as submitted by the County Auditor, check #43992 - Combined Insurance Co of America- $521.3, 43993 - Credit Bureau of Bismarck Inc- $199.53, 43994 - First Collections Inc- $305.24, 43995 - Fraternal Order of Police- $106, 43996 - Ingenuity Rm, LLC- $195.46, 43997 - Medico Life and Health Insurance Co- $106, 43998 - ND F.O.P.- $806, 43999 - USAble Life- $43.2, 44000 - City of Emerado (Hwy)- $105.56, 44001 - City of Larimore (Hwy)- $65.28, 44002 - City of Northwood (Hwy)- $201.94, 44003 - City of Thompson (Hwy)- $73.91, 44004 - A Spectrum of Care- $314.55, 44005 - Advance Auto Parts- $15.63, 44006 - Agassiz Water Users District- $52.5, 44007 - Altru Health System- $448.3, 44008 - Altru Health System (978)- $469.29, 44009 - Amundson, Abby- $15, 44010 - At & T Mobility- $407.27, 44011 - Auto Glass & Aftermarket- $70, 44012 - Avery, Ashley- $160, 44013 - Baseview Petroleum Inc- $3775, 44014 - Batteries Plus Bulbs #024- $21.75, 44015 - Bert’s Truck Equipment Inc.- $1111, 44016 - Big Jim’s- $281.13, 44017 - Bob Barker Company- $334, 44018 - Border States Trophy & Awards- $80, 44019 - Burggraf’s Ace Hardware- $103.56, 44020 - Burnn Boiler & Mechanical Inc- $104531, 44021 - Business Essentials- $289.21, 44022 - Canon Financial Services- $39.29, 44023 – CDW Government- $6356, 44024 - Chatham, Heather- $364, 44025 - CHS Ag Services- $869.31, 44026 - CHS Inc - Warren- $12479.3, 44027 - City of Grand Forks-Police Dept- $4142.49, 44028 - Clerk of Court-Co- $325, 44029 - Collings, Jolene- $200, 44030 - Craftmasters Construction- $23069, 44031 - Cwikla, Daniel Joseph- $15, 44032 - Daydreams Specialties- $73.5, 44033 - Development Homes- $543.75, 44034 - Diamond Cleaning Supply- $528.75, 44035 - Eastman, Brandon- $150, 44036 - GF Cnty Treasurer- $1262.76, 44037 - GF Public Health Department- $68626.18, 44038 - GF Welding & Machine- $1299.18, 44039 - Grand Forks Fire Equipment- $338.5, 44040 - Grand Williston Hotel & Conf Center- $340678.04, 44041 - Gudajtes Amber- $812.91, 44042 - Helmoski Garlynn- $117.9, 44043 - Icon Architectural Group- $390598.68, 44044 - Indepth Inspections- $2291.63, 44045 - JD Construction- $1717.5, 44046 - Johnson Controls Fire Protection Lp- $3385.3, 44047 - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdin- $38, 44048 - Linde Gas & Equipment Inc- $179.14, 44049 - Lunseth Plumbing & Heating- $2609.06, 44050 - Manvel Oil Coop- $23271.54, 44051 - Marco Technologies LLC- $1663.77, 44052 - McKesson Medical Surgical- $40, 44053 - Meland Lumber Co- $29.98, 44054 - Menards- $647.61, 44055 - Midcontinent Communications- $2103.91, 44056 - Midcontinent Communications- $261.36, 44057 - Midcontinent Communications- $1287.92, 44058 - Mikes Custom Truck Inc- $704.4, 44059 - Montgomery, Alyssa- $56.67, 44060 - Nadeau, Tammie- $66.81, 44061 - Nardini Fire Equipment- 433, 44062 - NCRAAO- $325, 44063 - ND Assoc of Counties (NDACO)- $389, 44064 - ND DHS Finance Dept- $172, 44065 - ND DHS Finance Dept- $3249.93, 44066 - NDEMA- $50, 44067 - NDSAA-Bismarck- $2100, 44068 - NDSU Ext Serv- $162.5, 44069 - Nelson International- $840.33, 44070 - Newborg Sarah- $6343.5, 44071 - Northern Plumbing Supply- $2407.15, 44072 - Northwest Tire- $50.62, 44073 - O’Reilly Auto Parts- $74.08, 44074 - O’Reilly Auto Parts-Washington St- $24.99, 44075 - Olson, Genevieve K - $197.22, 44076 - Ottertail Power Co-Devils Lake- $780.81, 44077 - Pakor Inc- $504.16, 44078 - Premium Waters, Inc- $94.98, 44079 - Propio Ls, LLC- $187.74, 44080 - Provantage LLC- $3233.6, 44081 - Schular, Nicholas- $15, 44082 - Sign Solutions USA, LLC- $231.73, 44083 - Skip’s Petroleum- $2613.45, 44084 - St Louis County Sheriffs Office- $65, 44085 - Stalker Radar- $24005, 44086 - Swanson & Warcup, Ltd- $4400, 44087 - Teamviewer- $2731.43, 44088 - The Chamber of Commerce-GF- $50, 44089 - The Exponent- $180, 44090 - Thompson Farmers Co-Op Elevator- $5, 44091 - Thur-O-Clean- $485, 44092 - Tidbits- $160, 44093 - Topcon Positioning Systems Inc- $288, 44094 - Toshiba America Business Solutions- $26.55, 44095 - Trail County Clerk of Court- $400, 44096 - Tri-County Water District- $54.7, 44097 - Twp of Hegton Clk/Treas- $64749.94, 44098 - Tyler Technologies Inc- $1200, 44099 - Wallwork Truck Center Grand Forks- $67.32, 44100 - Walsh County Clerk of Court- $250, 44101 - Walsh County Sheriff- $40.4, 44102 - West Fargo Clerk of Court- $350, 44103 - Widseth Smith Nolting and Assoc Inc- $4098, 44104 - Wilebski, Cassandra K - $15, ACH payments to - Acme Electric/Tool Crib of Nor - $545.1, - Advanced Business Methods - $294.85, - Albrecht Mfg & Repair Inc. - $78, - All Embracing Home Care LLC - $671.04, - Amundson Funeral Home - $2300, - Badgepass Inc - $216.24, - Border States Electric Supply - $6.82, - Butler Machinery Company - $530.5, - Cole Paper Inc. - $7662.55, - Custom Aire Inc - $143452.12, - Datrue - $318.27, - Design Specialties - $869, - Diamond Drugs, Inc. - $105.9, - Docu Shred Inc - $127.5, - Embrace Pharmacy Inc. - $7363.52, - Forx Radiator - $769, - Galls An Aramark Company - $1487.94, - Global Safety Network - $83.44, - Guardian RFID - $353.81, - High Plains Technology - $1010.32, - Home Care Companions - $62.91, - Home of Economy - $1068.76, - Interstate Power Systems Inc - $2903.49, - Interstate Towing & Recovery - $667.5, - Johnson Controls - $603.52, - Keith’s Security World - $85.6, - KLJ - $6614.49, - Kutak Rock Llp - $5355, - Northwest Tire Inc - $520.49, - Office Depot-Chicago - $613.19, - Polk County Dac - $36.79, - Royal Tire Inc - $1864.37, - Simonson Lumber & Hardware-GF - $105.87, - Summit Food Services LLC - $26740.22, - UND Forensic Pathology - $7796.59, - VM Findley Consulting LLC - $6500, - Xcel Energy - Mpls - $51472.2; employee status changes for Kelsey Litzinger, James (Jay) Beaver, Daniel Chaney, Dalton Stern, Sherie O’Neal, Hailey Mitchell, Cole Girtz, Candace Skavlem, Brianna Smith, Kevin Carlson and Keara Wright; and overtime. Motion carried unanimously. Debbie Nelson, Finance and Tax Director, addressed the board. Moved by Engen, seconded by Rustad, to approve the Resolution Determining That No Protests Were Filed. Motion carried unanimously. Anne Wuolett, Public Financial Management, addressed the board. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to approve a Resolution Providing for Public Sale of Limited Tax Capital Projects Fund Bonds, Series 2023 in the amount not exceeding $10,000,000, with Chair’s signature. Motion carried unanimously. Tom Swoyer, Grand Sky Development Company, addressed the board. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to allow Grand Sky Development Company to seek bids for engineering and development of an Artificial Intelligence system and terminate the sole source authority previously granted to the University of North Dakota on May 3, 2022. Motion carried unanimously. The bids will be brought to a future meeting for approval to be paid from the 21-23.036 Grand Forks Enhanced Use Lease Development Grant. Shannon LaHaise, Public Safety Answering Point Director, addressed the board. Moved by Pic, seconded by Rustad, to proclaim April 9-15, 2023 to be National Public Safety Telecommunications Week. Motion carried unanimously. Tess Moeller, Public Health Director, addressed the board. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to approve the 2023 Social Detox Facility Funding Agreement with the Chair’s signature. Motion carried unanimously. Ms. Moeller gave an update on National Public Health Week which was April 3–9, 2023. Kari Goelz, Emergency Management Director, gave a flood update. Gracie Lian, Administrative Coordinator, addressed the board. Moved by Engen, seconded by Pic, to approve the remodel of an area on the 5th floor of the County Office building for Emergency Management at a cost $28,352 to be paid from capital improvements. Costs include $1,000 Meraki Switch labor, $500 Reliance, $3,375 Norby’s, $17,973 Vasek, $4,280 Ye Ol Painters and $1,224 Whalen’s. Motion carried unanimously. Nick West, County Engineer, gave an update on the Gilby shed. Gracie Lian, Administrative Coordinator, addressed the board. Moved by Pic, seconded by Engen, to approve the amendment to the ICON Architectural Group LLC Professional Services Agreement for the New Juvenile Detention Center/Correctional Center Expansion project for Civil Engineering Services for $23,100. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Hagen, to approve the amendment to the ICON Architectural Group LLC Professional Services Agreement for the New Juvenile Detention Center/Correctional Center Expansion project for Civil Engineering Services for $5,610. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Rustad, to approve graveling the road on the southside of the Correctional Center at a cost of $4,700 to be paid from capital improvements. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Pic, seconded by Hagen, to approve the job description for the Youth Assessment Director. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Pic, to rename the Juvenile Detention Center to the Regional Youth Assessment Center. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Rustad, to adjourn. The meeting adjourned at 5:00pm. The next meeting will be held on April 18, 2023 at 4:00pm. Robert Rost, Chairman Grand Forks County Commission Debbie Nelson, County Auditor (April 26, 2023) 215872