Grand Forks County Commission & Grand Fo

Grand Forks County Commission & Grand Forks Fairboard Joint Meeting 5.24.23 Present: Bob Rost, Dave Engen, Kimberly Hagen, Mark Rustad, Cynthia Pic Called to order by Commissioner Rost at 5:32 pm Director of Administration Tom Ford addressed the Commission to highlight the main aspects of the proposed land use agreement. States Attorney Haley Wamstad provided an in-depth overview of the land use agreement and the corresponding exhibit documents. Dennis Pazderk addressed the board to ask a question about lease expiration. Pam Marback addressed the board with a question about lease expiration after land is not in use by lessee. Dennis Pazderk addressed the board. Connie Klave-Finnie addressed the board. Commissioner Engen prompted the fair board to ask questions. Pam Marback addressed the board. Commissioner Rost responded regarding repairs to the Grandstand. Tom Ford addressed the board, asking about Grandstand repairs to date and future work cost estimates. Dennis Evavold responded information had been shared. Questions regarding yearly inspection of the grand stands. Tom Ford stated he will contact AE2S for clarification. Mark Landa addressed the board and requested that the Grandstand inspection process be revised. Darren Evavold asked about parking spots once lot 7 is paved. Pam Marback and Darren Evavold requested clarification on what events construction will work around. States Attorney Wamstad provided clarification. Tom Ford shared regular meetings will be held with contractors, the county, and a Fairboard or raceway individual as construction proceeds. Request was made and approved to names Darren Evavold and Keith Eggl as representatives. Pam Marback addressed the board with a list of concerns regarding the proposed lease. Haley Wamstad responded. Commissioner Engen clarified that 30 day notice of lease termination would only be in regards to a breach of contract. Mark Landa voiced concerns with a 10 year lease. Commissioner Rost, Commissioner Rustad, Commissioner Hagen, and Commissioner Engen commented. Commissioner Engen voiced dissent for a request that the county compensate the fair for affixed buildings on leased land if the lease is terminated or expired. Requests continued regarding licensing/leasing, the requested land easement, paving roads, utilities, indemnification, culverts, special assessments, property for sale, federal requirements for a retaining pond, event parking, blocked areas. Commissioner Pic suggested alternative parking options with bussing of event attendees. Brad Seng addressed the board. Commissioner Rost clarified that this summer’s fair will not be impacted. Fairboard and County Commission agreed to meet again during the June 6th County Commission meeting. The Fairboard will meet internally one week prior. Moved by Hagen and seconded by Engen to adjourn. Meeting Adjourned at 7:33 PM __________________________ Robert Rost, Chairman Grand Forks County Commission __________________________ Debbie Nelson, County Auditor (June 14, 2023) 232950