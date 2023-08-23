GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION APPOINTMEN

GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION APPOINTMENTS Appointments to various boards will be considered by the Grand Forks County Commission to include the following salaried and non-salaried positions: City Planning Commission (Applicant must live outside Grand Forks City limits but within the two-mile extraterritorial jurisdiction of the city) and the GF County Weed Board. Applicants will be considered by the Grand Forks County Commission at their regularly scheduled meeting, September 19, 2023, at 4:00pm. Application forms are available at the County Finance and Tax Office, 701-780-8200. Return application to the County Finance and Tax Office, 151 S 4th St, PO Box 5726, Grand Forks, ND 58206-5726 by August 31, 2023, at 5:00pm. Completing an application does not guarantee an appointment. (Aug. 23, 2023) 249881