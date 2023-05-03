GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION APPOINTMEN

GRAND FORKS COUNTY COMMISSION APPOINTMENT Appointment for an Unexpired Term to the Grand Forks County Weed Board will be considered by the Grand Forks County Commission. The unexpired term will expire 12/31/2023. Applicants will be considered by the Grand Forks County Commission at their regularly scheduled meeting, June 20, 2023, at 4:00pm. Application forms are available at the County Finance and Tax Office, 701-780-8200. Return application to the County Finance and Tax Office, 151 S 4th St, PO Box 5726, Grand Forks, ND 58206-5726 by May 31, 2023, at 5:00pm. Questions regarding the Weed Board should be directed to 218-779-4709. Completing an application does not guarantee an appointment. (May 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2023) 219648