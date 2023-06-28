GRAND FORKS COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION June 6, 2023 The board met as provided by NDCC section 57-12-01 with Commissioners Rost, Engen, Pic, Hagen and Rustad present. Commissioner Pic participated by Zoom. Amber Gudajtes, Tax Equalization Director, addressed the board. Ms. Gudajtes provided a preliminary comparison of the 2022 and 2023 Taxable Values and the Agricultural Values per acre for the 2023 Assessment from the State Tax Department. There was a 4% increase to agricultural land this year. The first order of business was the equalization of assessments in Cities. The following appeals were received: - G. Paul Larson, parcel 44-2311-00134-0004 - Elaine Legg, parcel 44-1354-00027-000 - Nicholas Dahley, parcel 44-1206-00265-000 G. Paul Larson addressed the board. Tami Lazur, Grand Forks City Assessor, recommended no change to G. Paul Larson value. Moved by Rustad, to lower G. Paul Larson’s value to the price he paid for the property. Motion died for lack of a second. Moved by Engen, seconded by Pic, to accept the recommendation from the Grand Forks City Assessor’s Office and uphold the 2023 True and Full Value on G. Paul Larson property, parcel 44-2311-00134-000. Motion carried with Rost, Engen, Pic and Hagen voting aye and Rustad voting nay. Ms. Lazur is not ready to make a recommendation on the appeals for Elaine Legg and Nicholas Dahley’s property at this time. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Pic, to approve the 2023 assessments for all cities and classes of property as returned by the City Boards of Equalization except Elaine Legg’s parcel 44-1354-00027-000 and Nicholas Dahley’s parcel 44-1206-00265-000. Motion carried unanimously. The second order of business was the equalization of assessments in Townships. Moved by Rustad, seconded by Engen, to approve the 2023 assessments for Strabane Township because they were not able to hold the Township Board of Equalization meeting because they did not have a quorum. Motion carried unanimously. Ms. Gudajtes said an appeal was received from Arch Simonson on two parcels, 13-5101-00001-001 and 13-5101-00002-001, she agrees the value should be reduced to agricultural land value because they would qualify under NDCC 57-02-01. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Pic, to reduce the True and Full Value on parcel 13-5101-00001-001 to $26,000 and reduce the True and Full Value on parcel 13-5101-00002-001 to $7,300. Motion carried unanimously. Moved by Engen, seconded by Rustad, to approve the 2023 assessments for all townships and classes of property as returned by the Township Boards of Equalization. Motion carried unanimously. The next County Board of Equalization will be June 13, 2023 at 4:00pm. Moved by Hagen, seconded by Pic, to recess the Board of Equalization and reconvene the County Commission Board meeting. Motion carried unanimously. _________________________ Robert Rost, Chairman Grand Forks County Commission ______________________________ Debbie Nelson, County Auditor (June 28, 2023) 236943