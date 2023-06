GRAND FORKS CITY COUNCIL MINUTES March 6, 2023 GENERAL BUSINESS Roll Call - Present: Weigel, Osowski, Weber, Lunski, Kvamme, Sande, Vein - 7; absent: None PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE-led by Nathan Moe’s Robotics Team MAYOR’S ANNOUNCEMENTS-commented on various community events CITIZEN COMMENTS – received comments on various topics from 6 individuals AWARDS, PRESENTATIONS, APPOINTMENTS & PROCLAMATIONS Received a presentation on Grand Forks Home Improvement partnership with Gate City Bank Received a presentation on USDA Wildlife Mitigation and Research Efforts Received a Legislative Update on recent hearings and actions Proclamation of Women in Construction Week, March 5-11, 2023 PUBLIC HEARINGS/SECOND READING OF ORDINANCES Held a public hearing and adopted Ordinance No. 4850, annexing portions of Korynta-Lemm 6th Resub; motion Sande/second Osowski, approved with unanimous vote. Held public hearing and adopt resolution to vacate portion of 20th Ave N within Korynta-Lemm 6th Resub; motion Weigel/second Sande, approved with unanimous vote. Held public hearing/adopt resolution determining insufficiency of protest for Proj 8464, Dist 763, Paving & Street Lights for 41st Ave S and Proj 8619.1, Dist 774.1, Mill & Overlay UND neighborhood; motion Sande/second Osowski, approved with unanimous vote. ACTION ITEMS The following were approved unanimously on consent agenda with motion Weber/second Lunski: Adopt resolution to approve plans and specifications for Proj 8541, 8542, 8543, 8545, Dist 586, 355, 587, 766, San Swr, Watermain, Storm Swr, Paving Street Lights, Grand Valley 1st Addn; Adopt resolution to approve plans and specifications for Proj 8639, Dist 772, Reconstr 2nd Ave N from Washington St – N 18th St); Adopt resolution to approve plans and specifications for Proj 8573, Dist 771, Reconstr Legend Lane from 28th Ave S – Legend Lane); Approved plans and specifications for Proj 8617, 8618, & 8678, 2023 Concrete Street Rprs, Arterial Street Concrete Rehab, 2023 Subdivision Concrete Rehab; Approve plans and specifications for Proj 8616, 2023 Asphalt Street Rprs; Adopt resolution to award contract for Proj 8461, 8462, 8463, 8464, Dist 584, 354, 585, 763, San Swr, Watermain, Storm Swr, Paving & Street Lights on 41st Ave S from S 19th St to Southend Drainway to Opp Construction LLC, $1,015,402.40; Adopt resolution to award contract for Proj 8619, Dist 774, 2023 Asphalt Mill & Overlay and Proj 8660, 2023 Greenwat Rehab to Opp Construction LLC in the total amount of $844,731.65; Approve plans and specifications for Proj 8644 and 8645, Street Light Reconstr S 4th St from Kittson to Gertrude ) & University Ave from Railroad Tracks to N 20th St; Approve Engineering Agreement Proj 8557, Columbia Rd Overpass Rehab with NDDOT in an amount not to exceed $310,000; Approve Task Order Agreement Proj 8687, Clearwell Pump Station VFD & Electrical Improvements with AE2S in the amount of $82,000 and approve purchase of 4 variable frequency drives related to the proj from Eaton Corp in the amount of $133,160.24. The following was approved on individual vote: Approved engineering agreement for Proj 8686, Phoenix Elementary School Safety Study, with Bolton & Menk, $76,936; motion Osowski/second Lunski, approved with unanimous vote. APPROVAL OF MINUTES AND BILLS: ApprovedVendor List, $2,749,557.25 and Engineer’s Estimate, $1,400,052.85. Motion Weigel/second Osowski, unanimous vote; ABSOLUTE REFRIGERATION, LLC $362.50 ;ADVANCE AUTO PARTS $122.85 ;ALLSTATE PETERBILT-GRAND FORKS $846.10 ;ALTRU HEALTH SYSTEM-BOX 13780 $50.00 ;AMERICAN BANKERS INS CO OF FL $4,351.00 ;AMERICAN WELDING & GAS INC $10,684.50 ;ARAMARK $430.61 ;ARCHIVESOCIAL $5,988.00 ;AUTO GLASS AFTERMARKET $70.00 ;BAKER TILLY MUNICIPAL ADVISORS, LLC $5,300.00 ;BOOT BARN $137.31 ;BORDER STATES ELECTRIC $1,586.62 ACME TOOLS $266.59 ;ADAM SOLAR $80.50 ;ADVANCE AUTO PARTS $18.15 ;AGASSIZ WATER USERS, INC. $40,200.00 ;ALTRU HEALTH SYSTEM-BOX 13780 $108.00 ;AMAZON/SYNC BANK, LIB $1,402.58 ;AMERICAN WELDING & GAS INC $3,381.87 ROAD $31.99 ;THRYV, INC. $39.00 ;TITAN MACHINERY - GRAND FORKS $168.57 ;TRINTERNATIONAL, INC $30,531.47 ;UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA $600.00 ACME TOOLS $924.36 ;ADVANCE AUTO PARTS $567.75 ;ALLSTATE PETERBILT-GRAND FORKS $505.25 ;ALTRU HEALTH SYSTEM-BOX 13780 $281.00 ;ANIMAL CARE EQUIPMENT $282.95 WELLS FARGO PAYMENT REMITTANCE CENTER-ACH $255,133.35; ACME TOOLS $101.13 ;ADVANCE AUTO PARTS $65.52 ;ALLSTATE PETERBILT-GRAND FORKS $281.24 R J ZAVORAL & SONS INC $16,245.65 ;BOLTON & MENK, INC. $19,595.00 ;CPS LTD $83,361.00 ;FUSION AUTOMATION, INC $56,199.20 ;HOUSTON ENGINEERING $7,139.50 ;HYDRO KLEAN $15,443.43 ;ICS, INC. $126,360.00 ;JOHNSON LAFFEN GALLOWAY ARCHITECTS, LTD $47,702.02 ;KLJ ENGINEERING, LLC $15,208.50 ;TAGGART CONTRACTING INC. $80,757.38 ;WEBSTER FOSTER & WESTON $111,698.73 ;ADVANCED ELEMENTS, INC. $365,663.66 ;STRATA CORPORATION $162,181.86 ;UNITED CRANE & EXCAVATION INC $292,496.92 Approved minutes from October 3, 17 & 24, and November 7, 2022. Motion Weber, second Vein, approved with unanimous vote. CITY ADMINISTRATOR COMMENTS Feland updated on future agenda items, Gaustad updated re Fufeng Dev Agreement termination process; Updated on petition for Deannexation received; update on bids for Hwy 81 area infrastructure ADJOURN: motion Weber, second Osowski to adjourn at 6:55 p.m. (June 28, 2023) 237252