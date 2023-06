GRAND FORKS CITY COUNCIL MINUTES March 2

GRAND FORKS CITY COUNCIL MINUTES March 20, 2023 GENERAL BUSINESS Roll Call - Present: Weigel, Osowski, Weber, Kvamme, Sande, Vein - 6; absent: Lunski - 1 PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE-led by Mayor and City Council MAYOR’S ANNOUNCEMENTS-commented on various community events CITIZEN COMMENTS – received comments on various topics from 4 individuals AWARDS, PRESENTATIONS, APPOINTMENTS & PROCLAMATIONS Received a Legislative Update on recent hearings and actions Proclamation of Women in Construction Week, March 5-11, 2023 PUBLIC HEARINGS/SECOND READING OF ORDINANCES Held a public hearing and authorized submission of 2022 CAPER; motion Weber/second Weigel, approved with unanimous vote. Held public hearing/adopt Ordinance No. 4852, zoning amendment for Heartland West PUD Amendment 2, motion Weigel/second Kvamme, approved by unanimous vote; Held public hearing/adopt Ordinance No. 4853, zoning amendment for Day-Hud PUD Amendment 2, motion Sande/second Weigel, approved by unanimous vote; Held public hearing/adopt resolution determining insufficiency of protest for Proj 8572, Dist 770, Paving paving 11th Ave S from 58 St-650’East and Proj 8568, Dist 768, Reconstr S 14th St & 14th Ave S; motion Weber/second Kvamme, approved with unanimous vote. ACTION ITEMS The following were approved unanimously on consent agenda with motion Weber/second Vein: Approved Class 3 Alc Bev License for Kaizen LLC; Award Bid for 2023-3 Mosquito Control Chemicals and Equipment, various vendors, no award for 2023-2 due to no bidders; Award contract for Proj 8359, Urban Traffic Signal Rehab with any budget amendment needed, subject to NDDOT concurrence, Parsons Electric, $3,347,594.80; Adopt resolution to award contract for Proj 8572, Dist 770, paving 11th Ave S from 58th St-650’East to Opp Construction LLC, $426,664; Adopt resolution to award contract for Proj 8568, Dist 768, Reconstr S 14th St from 11th-14th Ave S and 14th Ave S from S 14th St-Washington, with any necessary budget amendment to Strata Corporation, $1,525,850.72; Approve contract for Proj 8610, 2023 San Swr Rprs, Proj 8611, 2023 Watermain Rprs, and Proj 8612, 2023 Storm Swr Rprs, to Taggart Contracting Inc, $318,186; Award contract and any necessary budget amendment for Proj 8614, 2023 City Sidewalks & Proj 8615, 2023 ADA Curb Ramps to United Crane & Excavation, $404,781; Award contract for Proj 8643, City Bus Mtce Facility Rehab, Remodel, Addition: General/Civil Constr/Fuel Storage/Disp Equip and Wash Bay to Innes Construction $5,549,454; Mechanical – Lunseth Plumbing & Heating $775,000; Electrical – Bergstrom Electric $519,757; plus soft costs of $664,328 and a 5% construction contingency subject to review and approval of city attorney; and budget amendments necessary, noting that option for rain harvesting and bas wash equipment will be reevaluated; Postponed action on contract award for Proj 8575, Dist 594.Watermain for Hwy 81 area; Proj 8486, Dist 590, San Swr for Hwy 81 area; Proj 8576, San Lift Station #49 & Forcemain; and Amendment 2 to Constr Admin Svcs Agreement with WFW for Proj 8476; to April 3, 2023; Final approval of plat (fast track) of Grand Forks Correctional Center First Resub; Preliminary approval of vacation of easement, Block 25 Villard’s Addition; The following was approved on individual vote: Awarded contract for Proj 8664, 2023 Inlet Protection Service with GreenEarth Landscaping, $92,760, motion Weber/second Vein, approved with unanimous vote. Awarded contract for Proj 8641, Reconstr S Washington St from Southend Drainway to 57th Ave S to Opp Construction LLC, $6,127,779.83. INFORMATION ITEMS Investment Portfolio Management Summary as of 2/28/223 APPROVAL OF MINUTES AND BILLS: Approved Vendor List, $1,094,89.86. Motion Weigel, second Kvamme, approved with unanimous vote. MAYOR AND COUNCIL MEMBER COMMENTS Various topics including Fufeng Dev Standstill Agreement, After Action Plan, River Crossing Study, ADJOURN: motion Osowski, second Weigel to adjourn at 6:30 p.m. MAYOR AND COUNCIL MEMBER COMMENTS Various topics including Fufeng Dev Standstill Agreement, After Action Plan, River Crossing Study, ADJOURN: motion Osowski, second Weigel to adjourn at 6:30 p.m. (June 28, 2023) 237245