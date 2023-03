GRAND FORKS CITY COUNCIL MINUTES January 3, 2023 GENERAL BUSINESS Roll Call - Present: Weigel, Osowski, Lunski, Kvamme, Vein - 5; absent: Weber, Sande - 2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE-led by mayor MAYOR’S ANNOUNCEMENTS-commented on various community events CITIZEN COMMENTS – received comments on various topics from10 individuals AWARDS, PRESENTATIONS, APPOINTMENTS & PROCLAMATIONS Epitome Energy Project /Highway 2-I-29 West Industrial Area Update was received. Fufeng USA Project Update was received. PUBLIC HEARINGS/SECOND READING OF ORDINANCES Adopted Ord. No. 4848 relating to snowmobile routes. Motion Weigel/second Osowski, unanimous vote. ACTION ITEMS The following were approved unanimously on consent agenda with motion Weber/second Weigel: Awarded sole source purchase of various water chemicals to Avista Technologies, total of $42,286; Approved implementation of security system for city hall – High Plains Network, $127,918, and associated budget amendment; Approved Change Order 1 for Proj 8356 in the amount of $16,270 and budget amendment; Approved plans and specifications for Proj 8609 and Project 8384; Approved Prelim Eng Reimb Agreement with NDDOT for Proj 8557; The following were approved on individual vote: Adopted resolutions authorizing issuance of $375,000 Water Reserve Rev Bonds, 2023A(SRF) and $54,620,000 Wastewater Reserve Rev Bonds, 2023C(SRF), motion Weber/second Weigel, unanimous vote. Awarded Bid #2022-19, water/wastewater treatment chemicals for 2023 to various vendors, motion Weber, second weigel, unanimous vote. APPROVAL OF MINUTES AND BILLS: Vendor List, $2,047,584.99 and Engineer’s Estimate, $1,520,567.00. BOLTON & MENK, INC. $10,908.28 ;BURNS & MCDONNELL ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC $98,578.45 ;CPS LTD $61,554.25 ;EAPC ARCHITECTS $3,600.00 ;FUSION AUTOMATION, INC $31,792.84 ;HOUSTON ENGINEERING $17,899.00 ;ICS, INC. $70,402.50 ;JOHNSON LAFFEN GALLOWAY ARCHITECTS, LTD $70,706.71 ;KLJ ENGINEERING, LLC $20,141.25 ;ND DEPARTMENT TRANSPORTATION $174,150.44 ;SRF CONSULTING GROUP, INC $27,955.15 ;WEBSTER FOSTER & WESTON $53,720.00 ;WIDSETH SMITH NOLTING & ASSOC. $15,470.25 ;ADVANCED ELEMENTS, INC. $545,003.66 ;STRATA CORPORATION $85,653.27 ;UNITED CRANE & EXCAVATION INC $233,030.95;WELLS FARGO PAYMENT REMITTANCE CENTER, $223,896.15 CITY ADMINISTRATOR COMMENTS: received information on upcoming joint meetings with East Grand Forks and Park District MAYOR AND COUNCIL MEMBER COMMENTS: condolences to Sande family on death of Ann Sande ADJOURNMENT Motion Weigel/second Osowski to adjourn at 6:00 p.m. Unanimous vote. 