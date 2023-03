GRAND FORKS CITY COUNCIL MINUTES January 17, 2023 GENERAL BUSINESS Roll Call - Present: Weigel, Osowski, Weber, Lunski, Kvamme, Sande - 6; absent: Vein -1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE-led by City Council MAYOR’S ANNOUNCEMENTS-expressed condolences to family of Lt. Thorpe of UND PD. CITIZEN COMMENTS – received comments on various topics from 11 individuals and 2 emails (Council Member Vein joined the meeting at 6:00 p.m during citizen comments) AWARDS, PRESENTATIONS, APPOINTMENTS & PROCLAMATIONS 2022 Community Health Assessment Report was presented. Legislative Update on status of various bills was provided. Snowmobile Route Update was provided and discussion of process to set route for next season. (Council Member Kvamme switched from in person to virtual attendance at 7:00 p.m.). ACTION ITEMS The following were approved unanimously on consent agenda with motion Sande/second Weber: Approved applications for exemption of improvements to various comm & res properties; Approved change in class of alcohol license for Half Brothers Brewing Company from Class 16 to Class 3; Awarded Bid #8651, Re-roofing Fire Station to A&R Roofing, $210,000; Approved Amendment #1 to Task Order Agreement with CPS in the amount of $54,800 for Proj #8100; Approved Plans/Specs for Proj 8619, Dist #774, 2023 Asphalt Mill&Overlay & Proj #8660, 2023 Greenway Rehab; Award Bids Proj #8384, English Coulee Diversion Ditch Maintenance to Taggert Contracting, Inc, $85,077.77; Approved Task Order Agreement with AE2S, HDR & Bolton&Menk for Proj #8567, South End Interior Flood Protection master Planning, $568,670.00; Approved 25% Cost Share for Proj #8658, EGF/GF RFed River Crossing with SRF Consulting (total contract for all entities $151,170.33) and amendment to agreement to remove specific bridge locations; Approve Amendment No. 2 to CMAR Pre-Construction Services Agreement with PKG Contracting, Inc for Proj #8483, WWTF Improvements, $43,530.00; Gave preliminary approval of request to vacate portion of 20th Ave N (N48-N55th St); Introduced Ord dedicating R/W & preliminary approval of plat of Koynta-Lemm 6th Resubdivision; Introduced Ord annexing portions of Korynta-Lemm 6th Resubdivision; Introduce Ord and preliminary approval of rezoning of 1401 Dyke Ave from I-1 to ND Coffee Roastery PUD INFORMATIONAL ITEMS Received Investment Portfolio Management Summary as of 12/31/2022 APPROVAL OF MINUTES AND BILLS: Vendor List, $1,611,892.59. Motion Sande/second Weber, unanimous vote; ACME TOOLS $425.16 ;ADVANCE AUTO PARTS $778.17 ;ALERUS CENTER $1,250.00 ;ALLSTATE PETERBILT-GRAND FORKS $257.73 ;AMERICAN EXPRESS $5,808.99 ;AMERICAN WELDING & GAS INC $11,967.17 ;ARAMARK $45.47 ;AT&T MOBILITY $528.21 ;AUTO GLASS AFTERMARKET $529.00 ;BAILEY, JESSICA $76.88 ;BERT’S TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC $106.72 ;BORDER CHEMICAL CO LTD $15,366.08 ;BORDER STATES ELECTRIC $862.92 ;BRODART CO $368.72 ;BROTHERS PLOWING, LLC $19.50 ;CITY OF EAST GRAND FORKS $3,764.37 ;CLARK EQUIPMENT COMPAYNY $12,785.76 ;CPS LTD $37,270.00 ;CUMMINS SALES & SERVICE $568.24 ;DACOTAH PAPER CO $136.84 ;DAYDREAMS SPECIALTIES, LLC $80.00 ;ESO SOLUTIONS, INC. $5,305.00 ;FELAND, TODD $74.25 ;FROVARP, JAMES $92.58 ;FUSION AUTOMATION, INC $1,222.49 ;GAGNON, PERRY $1,300.70 ;GALE $244.41 ;GF HOUSING AUTHORITY $17,616.17 ;GF PUBLIC LIBRARY $3.00 ;GF REGION EDC $106,183.25 ;GF UTILITY BILLING DEPT $725.94 ;GLAXOSMITHKLINE FINANCIAL INC $1,781.72 ;GREATER GRAND FORKS CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU $11,831.08 ;HACH COMPANY $2,521.50 ;HIGH PLAINS FAIR HOUSING CENTER $334.87 ;HUGO’S #3 $13.98 ;HUGO’S #8 $19.98 ;INDIGO SIGNWORKS INC $4,923.72 ;INTERSTATE BILLING SERVICE $30.04 ;INTERSTATE TOWING $2,085.00 ;KUNTZ, LINDA $1,487.91 ;LAWSON PRODUCTS INC $482.25 ;LEE, MARCUS $129.38 ;LINDE GAS & EQUIPMENT INC./PRAXAIR DIST. $147.79 ;LITHIA OF GF #176 $5,926.23 ;LM WIND POWER $20,932.00 ;MADISON NAT’L LIFE INS $452.34 ;MENARDS LUMBER - G.F. $78.14 ;MENARDS LUMBER - G.F. $0.93 ;MID-CONTINENTAL RESTORATION CO, INC $34,717.80 ;MIDCO $110.00 ;MINNESOTA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY $1,923.39 ;MOORE ENGINEERING, INC $5,955.68 ;MORGAN PRINTING $18,779.00 ;MUNICIPAL COURT $20,999.00 ;NELSON INTERNATIONAL $79.17 ;NORTHERN VALLEY MACHINE INC $472.00 ;OFFICE DEPOT $77.96 ;OVERDRIVE INC $157.64 ;PEARSON CHRISTENSEN PLLP $49,737.83 ;PETTY CASH - AUDITOR’S OFFICE $22.00 ;PETTY CASH - FIRE DEPARTMENT $16.73 ;PREMIUM WATERS INC GRAND FORKS $117.82 ;PS GARAGE DOORS $158.00 ;RAILROAD MGMT CO III LLC $1,893.03 ;RDG PLANNING AND DESIGN $10,618.54 ;RDO EQUIPMENT CO-REMIT FARGO $9,080.18 ;RED WING SHOE STORE $150.00 ;REILLY, KEVIN $92.58 ;ROBINSON EXCAVATING INC $1,000.00 ;ROGALLA, MICHAEL $92.58 ;ROYAL TIRE INC $57.00 ;SAM’S CLUB DIRECT $233.64 ;SAM’S CLUB DIRECT $206.19 ;SAM’S CLUB DIRECT $44.37 ;SAM’S CLUB DIRECT $124.88 ;SAM’S CLUB DIRECT $243.91 ;SERVICEWEAR APPAREL INC $297.78 ;SOCIETY OF ST VINCENT DE PAUL $25,500.00 ;SPRINGER, AARON $52.50 ;STJERN, CANDI $271.95 ;SURPLUS CENTER $5.00 ;TITAN MACHINERY - GRAND FORKS $54.50 ;TRI-STEEL MFG CO $9.81 ;UND-GRANTS & CONTRACTS ADMIN $1,529.30 ;URBANA PRESERVATION & PLANNING, WENDY TINSLEY $20,323.20 ;VALLEY DAIRY $216.99 ;VETERAN TESTING & INSPECTING LLC $1,608.00 ;WALMAN OPTICAL SDS 12-1084 $207.00 ;WALMART COMMUNITY $92.14 ;WEBSTER FOSTER & WESTON $3,170.00 ;WOLTERS KLUWER LEGAL & REGULATORY US $894.00 ;XCEL ENERGY $128,591.74 ;YE OL PAINTERS LTD $370.00 ;ZOLL MEDICAL CORP $2,953.81 ;ADVANCED BUSINESS METHODS $539.95 ;AUTO VALUE EXPRESS $612.49 ;BAKER & TAYLOR $1,878.90 ;BATTERIES + BULBS $84.24 ;BUSINESS ESSENTIALS INC $2,044.98 ;BUTLER MACHINERY $811.52 ;DAKOTA SUPPLY GROUP $49.65 ;EMERGENCY APPARATUS MTCE INC $1,227.03 ;GF COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE $1,019.34 ;GF REGIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY $11,829.25 ;GF WELDING $5,480.27 ;GLOBAL SAFETY NETWORK INC $787.40 ;HOME OF ECONOMY $107.87 ;KEITH’S SECURITY WORLD $194.50 ;LUNSETH PLUMBING & HEATING $30.12 ;MVTL LABORATORIES $66.24 ;NORTHDALE OIL INC. $16,673.31 ;NORTHWEST TIRE - GF $1,391.10 ;O’REILLY AUTO PARTS $535.90 ;ORCHARD OIL $336.00 ;RYDELL CHEVROLET CO $154.22 ;SPRAY ADVANTAGE INC $12.82 ;STRATA CORPORATION $8,652.00 ;STREICHER’S $338.99 ;TRAFFIC CONTROL CORP $13,795.00 ;TRUE NORTH EQUIPMENT $2,417.35 ;VALLEY TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE $86.30; ACME TOOLS $54.99 ;ADVANCE AUTO PARTS $37.41 ;AGASSIZ WATER USERS, INC. $51.50 ;ALERUS CENTER $269.50 ;ALTRU HEALTH SYSTEM-BOX 13780 $577.36 ;ARAMARK $531.89 ;AT&T MOBILITY $8,554.00 ;BERT’S TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC $123.84 ;BURIAN & ASSOCIATES, LLC $160.00 ;CAPFIRST EQUIPMENT FINANCE, INC. $39,614.66 ;CENTURYLINK-PHOENIX $610.46 ;CHS AGRI SERVICES $6,039.84 ;CINTAS CORPORATION NO. 2 $1,520.70 ;CL LINFOOT CO $4,768.23 ;COLE PAPERS INC $66.16 ;COMMUNITY TRANSPORTATION ASSOC $1,225.00 ;CORE & MAIN LP $1,265.04 ;CUSTER HEALTH $27,750.00 ;DAKOTA FIRE PROTECTION $2,286.81 ;DIGITAL MATRIX SYSTEMS INC $100.00 ;EGOLDFAX $33.99 ;EIDE FORD MECURY LINCOLN INC $40,000.00 ;ESRI INC $60,500.00 ;FASTENAL CO $79.00 ;FRONTLINE PUBLIC SAFETY SOLUTIONS $3,000.00 ;GF BOARD OF REALTORS $370.00 ;GF COUNTY TREASURER’S OFFICE $25.00 ;GF COUNTY TREASURER’S OFFICE $19,582.54 ;GF UTILITY BILLING DEPT $8,531.99 ;GGF SENIOR CITIZENS ASSN INC $7,500.00 ;GOSSELIN, ROBERT $47.69 ;GTP ACQUISITION PARTNERS II LLC $660.83 ;HIGH PLAINS WATER TREATMENT $69.60 ;HIGH POINT NETWORKS $76,740.00 ;HUGO’S #3 $63.97 ;HUGO’S #8 $64.13 ;IACP-MEMBERSHIP $190.00 ;IAPE $65.00 ;INSPIRE PHARMACY $457.76 ;INTERSTATE TOWING $250.00 ;ITALIAN MOON $394.31 ;ITD $74.25 ;JOHNSON CONTROLS INC $6,060.00 ;KALASH & PETTIT $12,083.34 ;KGFK-AM $126.00 ;KNOX-AM $224.00 ;KYCK-FM $336.00 ;KZGF-FM $168.00 ;KZLT-FM $252.00 ;LANGUAGE LINE SERVICES, INC $5.12 ;LAWSON PRODUCTS INC $147.75 ;LAZUR, TAMI $8.69 ;LINDE GAS & EQUIPMENT INC./PRAXAIR DIST. $532.85 ;LITZINGER, JULIE $101.25 ;LKL PROPERTIES LLC $110,914.00 ;LOFFLER $549.00 ;LOU’S GLOVES $244.00 ;MENARDS LUMBER - G.F. $287.67 ;MID-STATES ORGANIZED CRIME CTR $250.00 ;MIDCO $1,712.83 ;MIDCO $285.12 ;MIDCO $3,965.07 ;MIDCO $1,022.09 ;MIDCO $616.50 ;ND STATE RADIO COMMUNICATIONS $4,800.00 ;NELSON, BETT M”;NORTH DAKOTA ONE CALL INC $1,438.90 ;NORTHERN TRUCK EQUIPMENT CORP $571.17 ;NSC MINERALS LTD $29,141.54 ;OLYMPIC SALES INC $283.11 ;OTIS ELEVATOR CO. $6,534.96 ;PITNEY BOWES PURCHASE POWER $65.14 ;PS GARAGE DOORS $158.00 ;RAINMAN LAWN SYSTEMS $5,200.00 ;RELIANCE TELEPHONE SYSTEM $27.50 ;SAFETY KLEEN SYSTEMS, INC. $111.30 ;SAM’S CLUB DIRECT $12.48 ;SAUNDERS, MARK $23.96 ;SCHREINER, SHEIL A”;SEBBY, JAMIE $891.00 ;SERVICEWEAR APPAREL INC $228.03 ;SOCIETY OF ST VINCENT DE PAUL $25,000.00 ;T’N’T OUTFITTERS $150.00 ;TAPTCO $5,000.00 ;THE CHAMBER $1,323.00 ;THRIFTY WHITE PHARMACY (PLYMOUTH, MN) $11.00 ;TRANSPARENT LANGUAGE INC. $1,200.00 ;TRANSTRACK SYSTEMS, INC $8,000.00 ;TRANSUNION RISK & ALTERNATIVE DATA SOLUTIONS INC $175.80 ;TRUEWERK INC. $845.75 ;UND ONE STOP STUDENT SERVICES $1,000.00 ;UND ONE STOP STUDENT SERVICES $61.92 ;VAALER INSURANCE INC $322,223.00 ;VALLEY DAIRY $121.43 ;VALLEY VISION CLINIC $70.00 ;VANGUARD APPRAISALS, INC $2,800.00 ;VERIZON WIRELESS $2,004.80 ;VERIZON WIRELESS $6,546.73 ;VERIZON WIRELESS $30.02 ;VERTIGIS LTD $5,901.00 ;WALLWORK TRUCK CENTER $14.33 ;WARD, TIM $18.00 ;WATER & LIGHT DEPARTMENT $204.51 ;WATER SMITH INC $32,647.08 ;WELCOMING AMERICA $450.00 ;WELLS FARGO $1,762.93 ;WINKLER, DARIN $55.00 ;WINSUPPLY OF GRAND FORKS $174.07 ;XCEL ENERGY $36,578.71 ;ABBCO TOOLS LLC $24.99 ;ADVANCED BUSINESS METHODS $140.50 ;ALLSTATE PETERBILT OF FARGO $352.88 ;ANDERSON BROTHERS BODY SHOP LLC $4,275.57 ;AUTO VALUE EXPRESS $116.25 ;BIG JIM’S E-SIDE TIRE, INC $2,545.00 ;BUTLER MACHINERY $3,552.85 ;CENTRE INC $1,136.03 ;CERTIFIED LABORATORIES $557.90 ;CUSTOM AIRE INC $1,537.00 ;DAKOTA SUPPLY GROUP $24.00 ;GF WELDING $294.22 ;GLOBAL SAFETY NETWORK INC $970.45 ;HOME OF ECONOMY $51.26 ;LIBERTY BUSINESS SYSTEMS $1,276.25 ;LUNSETH PLUMBING & HEATING $2,658.28 ;MARCO INC $175.00 ;NEWMAN SIGNS INC $900.00 ;NORTHDALE OIL INC. $42,546.00 ;O’REILLY AUTO PARTS $305.62 ;ORCHARD OIL $645.00 ;PHAB PUBLIC HEALTH ACCREDITATION BOARD $5,600.00 ;PPI CONSULTING $3,200.00 ;RYDELL CHEVROLET CO $320.00 ;SCHEELS-GRAND FORKS $150.00 ;SIGNS BY DESIGN $1,386.00 ;STONE’S MOBILE RADIO $8,574.19 ;TECHNIQUES INC. $586.70 ;VALLEY TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE $49.85 ;WASTEQUIP $38,899.18 (Council Member Vein left the meeting at 7:15 p.m.) CITY ADMINISTRATOR COMMENTS: commented on various developments that are planned in the community and be on future council agendas. MAYOR AND COUNCIL MEMBER COMMENTS: Council Members commented on var items ADJOURNMENT – Motion Osowski/second Weigel to adjourn at 7:30 p.m. unanimous vote. (March 8, 2023) 200871