GRAND FORKS CITY COUNCIL MINUTES Februar

GRAND FORKS CITY COUNCIL MINUTES February 21, 2023 GENERAL BUSINESS Roll Call - Present: Weigel, Osowski,Weber, Lunski, Kvamme, Sande, Vein - 7; absent:none PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE-led by Don Roberts and Grand Forks Honor Flight MAYOR’S ANNOUNCEMENTS-commented on various community events CITIZEN COMMENTS – received comments on various topics from 9 individuals AWARDS, PRESENTATIONS, APPOINTMENTS & PROCLAMATIONS Presentation from Grand Forks Honor Flight; Proclamation of Freedom Week February 19-25, 2023; Received a Legislative Update on recent hearings and actions; PUBLIC HEARINGS/SECOND READING OF ORDINANCES Adopted Ordinance No. 4849, dedicating R/W & final approval of plat of Korynta-Lemm 6th Resubdivision; Adopted Ordinance No. 4850, annexing portions of Korynta-Lemm 6th Resubdivision; Adopted Ordinance No. 4851, rezoning for 1401 Dyke Ave (ND Coffee Roastery ACTION ITEMS The following were approved unanimously on consent agenda with motion Sande/second Lunski: 5-year tax exemptions for improvements to 17 properties; Letter of Intent for special event-average persons winter Olympics; Adopted resolution creating special assessment district,resolution of necessity and approve engineers report for Proj #8640, Dist #773, Reconstruct S 20th St (17-20 Ave S); Adopted resolution creating special assessment district, resolution of necessity and approve engineers report for Proj #8573, Dist #771, Reconstruct Legend Lane (28th Ave S to Legend Lane); Plans and specifications for Proj #8664, 2023 Inlet Protection Service; Adopted Resolution to prepare plans and specs for Proj #8572, Dist #770, Paving 11th Ave S (58th St - 800’ East); Plans & specs for Proj #8614-8615, 2023 City Sidewalks and ADA Curb Ramps; Plans & specs for Proj #8641, Reconstruct S Washington (South End Drainway to 57th Ave S); Adopt Resolution to prepare plans and specs for Proj #8568, Dist #768, Reconstruct S 14th St (10-14 Ave S); Award bid for Proj #8609, 2023 Watermain Replacement on Gateway Dr (Mill Rd-N 20th St) to Taggart Contracting Inc in the amount of $795,866; Plans and specifications for Proj #8529, Upgrade Controls & Drives in Flood PS #202, 203 & 210; Plans and specs for Proj #8549, Upgrade PS #184; Award bids for Flood Fight needs: Proj 8603.01, Flood Fight Assistance – Gowan Construction, Inc., $416,858.50; Proj 8603.02, 2023 Crushed Concrete for Flood Prep – Strata Corporation $159,000; Project No. 8603.03, 2023 Filled Sandbags for Flood Prep – Gowan Construction Inc $52,244; Downtown Parking Management Contract with Interstate Parking, $147,610.00; Award Bid 2023-1, 2023 Water Meter and Transmitter for water meters to Winwater Works, $50,513.85 and for transmitters to Dutton-Lainson Company, $100,376.00; Introduced ordinance and preliminary approval to amend zoning map for Heartland West PUD Amendment No. 2 to include 2975 & 3003 Heartland Drive. Approved Minutes from 09/19/22 and 09/26/22, motion Lunski, second Vein, unanimous vote. CITY ADMINISTRATOR COMMENTS: Starting next week meetings will be held at the The Hive, former GF Herald building until conclusion of rehab; also commented on various upcoming agenda items. MAYOR AND COUNCIL MEMBER COMMENTS: Council members shared comments on various topics and community events. ADJOURN: motion Osowski, second Weigel to adjourn at 9:00 p.m. (April 12, 2023) 212247