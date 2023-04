GRAND FORKS CITY COUNCIL MINUTES Februar

GRAND FORKS CITY COUNCIL MINUTES February 6, 2023 GENERAL BUSINESS Roll Call - Present: Weigel, Osowski, Weber, Sande, Vein - 5; absent: Lunski, Kvamme - 2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE-led by UND Special Olympics Club MAYOR’S ANNOUNCEMENTS-commented on various community events CITIZEN COMMENTS – received comments on various topics from 17 individuals AWARDS, PRESENTATIONS, APPOINTMENTS & PROCLAMATIONS Received a Legislative Update on recent hearings and actions; PUBLIC HEARINGS/SECOND READING OF ORDINANCES Held a public hearing on 2023 CDBG Annual Action Plan and CSG Program Awards, motion Sande/second Weber to authorize submission, approved with unanimous vote. Held public hearing and determined insufficiency of protest on vacation of sidewalk easement within South Pines Addition; motion Sande/second Weigel, approved with unanimous vote. ACTION ITEMS The following were approved unanimously on consent agenda with motion Weber/second Sande: Application for a Class 1 Alcoholic Beverage License from Citrine Hospitality, dba Expressway Suites; Received and filed report from Arts Regranting Program; Received and filed report from Special Events Program; Change order #2 for Proj #8428, 2022 Concrete Street Repairs and Change order #3 for Proj #8493, 2022 Arterial Streets Concrete Rehab; Adopted resolutions creating special assessment district and resolution of necessity and engineers report for Proj #8568, Dist #768, Reconstruct S 14th St (10-14 Ave S); Adopted resolutions creating special assessment district and resolution of necessity and engineers report for Proj #8639, Dist #772, Reconstruct 2n Ave N (Washington-N 18th St); Adopt Resolution to prepare plans & specs for Proj #8461, 8462, 8463, 8464, Dist. #584, 354, 585, 763, San Swr, watermain, sorm swr, paving/street lites on 41st Ave S (S19th St to South End Drainway); Approved plans and specifications for Proj #8610, 8611, 8612, 2023 San Swr Repairs, 2023 Watermain Repairs, 2023 Storm Sewer Repairs; Adopted resolutions creating special assessment district and resolution of necessity and engineers report for Proj #8572, Dist #770, paving 11th Ave S (58th St-800’East); CPMA for Proj #8359, UrbanSignal Rehabilitation. The following were approved on individual vote: Authorized City Attorney to take all appropriate actions in favor of the City available under the Development Agreement with Fufeng USA to terminate the agreement. Motion Weber/second Osowski, motion carried unanimously; Approved Public Health Director Employment Agreement with Tess Moeller, Motion/Weigel/second Sande, unanimous vote; Received a briefing on UND East Campus Master Plan and Approved Memorial Village II Tax Incentive Pre-Application, motion Weber, second Weigel, unanimous vote; Received an update on Proj #8647, City Hall Renovation Phase 3 (Council Chambers), awarded the bid to PCL/Community in the guaranteed maximum price of $1,691,008, associated soft costs of budget amendment, Motion Sande, second Vein, approved unanimously; Adopted resolution authorizing the issuance of $3,167,000 Refunding Improvement Bond, Series 2023B (SRF) and appropriating special assessments, Motion Sande, second Weber, motion passed 4-1, with Osowski dissenting; Adopted resolution to prepare plans and specs for Proj #8575, Dist #594, Watermain for Hwy 81 & Associated Area, Phase 1, Motion Weigel, second Sande, motion carried 4-1 with Osowki dissenting; Adopted resolution to prepare plans and specs for Proj #8486, Dist #590, Sanitary Sewer for Hwy 81 & Associated Area, motion Weber, second Sande, motion carried 3-2 with Vein and Osowski dissenting; Approved plans and specifications for Proj #8486, San Swr Lift Station #49 and Forcemain, Motion Weber, second Sande, motion carried 3-2 with Osowski and Vein dissenting. INFORMATION ITEMS: Statement of changes in cash balances as of 11/20/2022; Backflow Prevention Cross Connection Control Program APPROVAL OF MINUTES AND BILLS: ApprovedVendor List, $4,286,866.18 and Engineer’s Estimate, $3,398,296.13. Approved Minutes from 08/15/22 and 09/06/22, motion Weigel, second Osowski, unanimous vote. MAYOR AND COUNCIL MEMBER COMMENTS: Various comments relating to actions approved tonight. ADJOURN: motion Osowski, second Weigel to adjourn at 9:00 p.m. (April 12, 2023) 212243