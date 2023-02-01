Gilby City P.O. Box 86 Gilby, ND 58235 J

Gilby City P.O. Box 86 Gilby, ND 58235 January 17, 2023 Mayor Mclean called to order a Special meeting for the second reading of revised city ordinance 3.0215. Mayor Mclean read the revised Ordinance 3.0215: Notice-Snow removal or Street Cleaning. Scott motioned and Jo Lynn seconded to accept the Revised Ordinance as read. Passed/no dissent. The first reading was at the Gilby City Council meeting on January 10, 2023 at 7:00PM in the Gilby Community Center. Mayor McLean adjourned the meeting. Present: Robert McLean, Jo Lynn Dickson, Layla Elke, Scott Hulst and Mike Bethel. (Feb. 1, 2023) 179036