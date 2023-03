Gilby City is taking bids for mowing cit

Gilby City is taking bids for mowing city park and empty lots. Bid deadline is April 1. Mail bid to Gilby City, P.O. Box 86, Gilby ND 58235. Contact Robert McLean for more information at 218-791-4259. (March 1, 2023) 197598

