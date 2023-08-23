GILBY CITY COUNCIL MEETING Gilby Communi

GILBY CITY COUNCIL MEETING Gilby Community Center August 8, 2023 The Meeting was called to order by Mayor McLean. The minutes of the last meeting were read. Jo Lynn motioned and Emily seconded to approve the minutes as read. Passed/no dissent. The Financial Statement was reviewed. Emily motioned and Scott seconded to approve the statement as presented. Passed/no dissent. Current bills were presented, Jo Lynn motioned and Kayla seconded to pay the bills. Passed/no dissent. Current Bills: Ottertail – 673.99/8362, Country Wide – 668.30/8357, Svoboda Sanitation – 3771.74/8364, Visa – 1986.53/8355, Polar – 118.28/8363, Oppegard Imp – 33.56/8361, GF Herald 42.18/8367, Cronquist Ent. – 300.00/8358, M&K Porta Potties – 367.50/8360, Swanson and Warcup – 55.50/83659, CJ Lawn Care – 975.00/8356, GF Heating – 535.00/8359 and Agassiz – 29.71/8354. Old Business: • Update on New Community Center, discussed storage room, events, west sign and volunteers. • Annex property still in progress. • Generator work starting next week. • Crosswalk/bridge. Still waiting bid. • Roof on old Community Center, work is in progress. New Business: • 2024 budget reviewed. M/S by Emily and Scott to accept Budget. Passed/no dissent. • Recycle rates, Country Wide has raised rates. M/S by Scott/Emily to raise our rates from 12.00 to 20.00 a quarter. Passed/no dissent. • Discussed leasing a Tractor for snow removal and mowing. • Discussed updating ordinance, tabled to September. • Discussed stray cat problem. Will set live traps. • Discussed purchasing old café, will make offer. • September meeting will be September 12, 2023 at 7:00PM in the New Community Center. M/S by Kayla and Jo Lynn to adjourn the city meeting. Present: Robert McLean, Kayla Elke, Jo Lynn Dickson, Scott Hulst, Emily Goodoien and Mike Bethel. (Aug. 23, 2023) 250951