GILBY CITY COUNCIL MEETING Gilby Communi

GILBY CITY COUNCIL MEETING Gilby Community Center July 11, 2023 The Meeting was called to order by Mayor McLean. The minutes of the last meeting were read. Kayla motioned and Jo Lynn seconded to approve the minutes as read. Passed/no dissent. The Financial Statement was reviewed. Emily motioned and Jo Lynn seconded to approve the statement as presented. Passed/no dissent. Current bills were presented, Kayla motioned and Emily seconded to pay the bills. Passed/no dissent. Current Bills: Ottertail – 869.91/8343, Country Wide – 668.30/8338, Svoboda Sanitation – 4177.46/8346, Visa – 20.89/8336, Polar – 77.57/8344, Oppegard Imp – 50.59/8342, GF Herald 48.60/8340, Schmitz Inc – 661.30/8345, M&K Porta Potties – 211.75/8341, Farmers Elevator – 120.00/8339, CJ Lawn Care – 0.00, CHS Ag – 266.01/8337 and Agassiz – 30.70/8335. Old Business: • Update on New Community Center, discussed storage room and rentals. • Annex property still in progress. • Generator work starting soon. • Crosswalk/bridge. Will have Svir Construction look at bridge. New Business: • Discussed 2024 budget. • Discussed recycle rates, tabled till August. • Discussed purchasing a used Tractor. • Discussed updating ordinance. • August meeting will be August 8, 2023 at 7:00PM in the New Community Center. M/S by Kayla and Jo Lynn to adjourn the city meeting. Present: Robert McLean, Kayla Elke, Jo Lynn Dickson, Emily Goodoien and Mike Bethel. Absent: Scott Hulst (July 26, 2023) 243511