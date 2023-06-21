GILBY CITY COUNCIL MEETING Gilby Communi

GILBY CITY COUNCIL MEETING Gilby Community Center June 13, 2023 The Meeting was called to order by Mayor McLean. The minutes of the last meeting were read. Jo Lynn motioned and Kayla seconded to approve the minutes as read. Passed/no dissent. The Financial Statement was reviewed. Jo Lynn motioned and Kayla seconded to approve the statement as presented. Passed/no dissent. Current bills were presented, Kayla motioned and Jo Lynn seconded to pay the bills. Passed/no dissent. Current Bills: Ottertail –793.80/8326, Country Wide – 509.18/8320, Svoboda Sanitation – 3804.53/8328, Visa – 721.46/8318 & 462.36/8333, Polar – 0.00, Oppegard Imp. 86.88/8325, GF Herald 47.79/8322, Insure Forward – 491.00/8324, Svir Construction – 7000.00/8327, Swanson & Warcup – 37.00/8329, CJ Lawn Care – 1410.00/8319, GF Co. HWY Dept – 94.70/8321, ADAPCO – 252.50/8316 and Agassiz – 30.74/8317. Old Business: • Update on New Community Center, discussed city app and upcoming events. • Mosquito spraying, Blair Hawk will spray. Taking classes now. • Spring Cleanup, all went well. • Annex property still in progress. • Bids on generator. Samson electric will do job. • Crosswalk/bridge. Will have Svir Construction look at bridge. New Business: • Roof on old Community Center. Svir Construction will repair roof. • Berm and small ditch on western avenue, filing paperwork with stat • Tractor lease fell through, will check other options. • Discussed new ordinance for junk vehicles. • July meeting will be July 11, 2023 at 7:00PM in the New Community Center. M/S by Kayla and Jo Lynn to adjourn the city meeting. Present: Robert McLean, Kayla Elke, Jo Lynn Dickson and Mike Bethel. Absent: Emily Goodoien and Scott Hulst (June 21, 2023) 234462