GILBY CITY COUNCIL MEETING Gilby Communi

GILBY CITY COUNCIL MEETING Gilby Community Center April 11, 2023 The Meeting was called to order by Mayor McLean. The minutes of the last meeting were read. Emily motioned and Scott seconded to approve the minutes as read. Passed/no dissent. The Financial Statement was reviewed. Jo Lynn motioned and Emily seconded to approve the statement as presented. Passed/no dissent. Current bills were presented, Scott motioned and Emily seconded to pay the bills. Passed/no dissent. Current Bills: Ottertail –703.39/8306, Country Wide – 509.18/8303, Svoboda Sanitation – 3703.73/8308, Visa – 968.43/8302 & 1043.72/8281, Polar – 118.27/8307, Oppegard Imp. 200.00/8305, GF Herald 42.12/8304, and Agassiz – 31.63/8301. Old Business: • Update on New Community Center, discussed rummage sale and upcoming events. • Mosquito spraying, still looking for help. • Spring Cleanup, M/S by Scott and Emily to have Svoboda Sanitation pick up extra by Streets and Avenues. Schedule will be posted along with Facebook and Website. Passed/no dissent. • Annex property still in progress. • Bids on generator. One bid so far. • Crosswalk/bridge. Tabled till June. New Business: • Roof on old Community Center. M/S by Scott and Jo Lynn to have roof repaired. Passed/no dissent. • Dike and small ditch on western avenue, tabled till June. • M/S by Scott and Emily to lease tractor for mowing sewer lagoon. Passed/no dissent. • Discussed Fire and Tornado alarm and Staking rink. • June meeting will be June 6 2023 at 7:00PM in the New Community Center. M/S by Scott and Emily to adjourn the city meeting. Present: Robert McLean, Emily Goodoien, Jo Lynn Dickson Scott Hulst, and Mike Bethel. Absent: Kayla Elke (May 24, 2023) 224874