GILBY CITY COUNCIL MEETING Gilby Communi

GILBY CITY COUNCIL MEETING Gilby Community Center April 11, 2023 The Meeting was called to order by Mayor McLean. The minutes of the last meeting were read. Scott motioned and Emily seconded to approve the minutes as read. Passed/no dissent. The Financial Statement was reviewed. Scott motioned and Kayla seconded to approve the statement as presented. Passed/no dissent. Current bills were presented, Emily motioned and Scott seconded to pay the bills. Passed/no dissent. Current Bills: Ottertail –917.42/8296, Country Wide – 509.18/8293, Svoboda Sanitation – 3981.30/8298, Visa – 5.25/8291 & 1043.72/8281, Polar – 118.27/8297, Oppegard Imp. 200.00/8295, GF Herald 44.55/8294, Bank of ND 16008.40/8290, CHS 623.45/8292 and Agassiz – 30.77/8289. Old Business: • Update on New Community Center, discussed GF Region Economic Development and upcoming events. • Pet clinic May 9th in Fire Hall from 5 to 7 PM. • Bids on mowing, only received 1 bid. M/S by Scott and Kayla to accept bid. Passed/no dissent. • Annex property still in progress. New Business: • Mosquito spraying was discussed. Will look for more help. • Discussed spring cleanup, tabled till next meeting. • Lift station generator, will ask for bids. • May meeting will be May 9 2023 at 7:00PM in the New Community Center. M/S by Emily and Scott to adjourn the city meeting. Present: Robert McLean, Emily Goodoien, Kayla Elke, Scott Hulst, and Mike Bethel. Absent: Jo Lynn Dickson (April 26, 2023) 215238