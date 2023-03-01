GILBY CITY COUNCIL MEETING Gilby Communi

GILBY CITY COUNCIL MEETING Gilby Community Center February 10, 2023 The Meeting was called to order by Mayor McLean. The minutes of the last meeting were read. Scott motioned and Kayla seconded to approve the minutes as read. Passed/no dissent. The Financial Statement was reviewed. Emily motioned and Scott seconded to approve the statement as presented. Passed/no dissent. Current bills were presented, Scott motioned and Emily seconded to pay the bills. Passed/no dissent. Current Bills: Ottertail –1065.36/8256, Country Wide – 509.18/8255, Svoboda Sanitation – 3615.32/8258, Visa – 133.39/8254 & 1355.31/8262, Polar – 118.64/8247, Swanson & Warcup – 92.50/8259, Polar – 118.64/8257, GF Herald 38.07/8263, and Agassiz – 27.50/8253. Old Business: • Update on New Community Center, discussed new app and upcoming events. New Business: • Discussed mowing for 2023. Will put notice in paper for bids. Deadline April 1st. • Discussed signs for crosswalk. • Tax Equalization Meeting will be April 11th at 7:PM in the Community Center. • March meeting will be March 7, 2023 at 7:00PM in the New Community Center. M/S by Scott and Emily to adjourn the city meeting. Present: Robert McLean, Emily Goodoien, Kayla Elke, Scott Hulst and Mike Bethel. Absent: Jo Lynn Dickson. (March 1, 2023) 197593