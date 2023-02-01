German Law 2650 32nd St. S. Suite 0 Gran

German Law 2650 32nd St. S. Suite 0 Grand Forks, ND 58201 701-738-0060 File No. 18-2023-PR-00007 IN DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Claudette Ernestine McCoy, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kathleen Olmsted has been appointed personal representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three (3) months after the date of the first publication or mailing of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Kathleen Olmsted, personal representative of the estate, at German Law, 2650 32nd St. S. Suite 0, Grand Forks, ND 58201 or filed with the Court. Dated this 10 day of January, 2023 /s/ John C. Oelke Attorney for Personal Representative (Jan 18 & 25; Feb 1, 2023) 157612