German Law 2650 32nd St. S. Suite 0 Gran

German Law 2650 32nd St. S. Suite 0 Grand Forks, ND 58201 701-738-0060 File No. 18-2023-PR-00005 IN DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Steven J. Rowe, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Emily Goetz has been appointed personal representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three (3) months after the date of the first publication or mailing of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Emily Goetz, personal representative of the estate, at German Law, 2650 32nd St. S. Suite 0, Grand Forks, ND 58201 or filed with the Court. Dated this 9th day of January., 2023 /s/ Raymond, German Attorney for Personal Representative (Jan 18 & 25; Feb. 1, 2023) 156143