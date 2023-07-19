From December 15, 2022 through March 1, 2023, Reventics, LLC (“Reventics”), a revenue cycle management company, became aware that certain of its data was subject to unauthorized access. Reventics’ investigation, which included determining the number of individuals whose personal information may have been contained in the data, largely concluded as of May 5, 2023. Reventics determined the following personal information of individuals may have been involved: first, middle, and last name, patient address, date of birth, social security number, medical record number, patient account number, financial information, driver’s license and other government issued ID, healthcare provider’s name and address, health plan name and health plan ID, clinical data including diagnosis information, dates of services, treatment costs, prescription medications, the numeric codes used to identify services and procedures patients received from healthcare providers, and a brief description of these codes. Individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident can call the Reventics toll-free assistance line at (833) 753-4765, Monday through Friday, during the hours of 9:00am and 9:00pm Eastern Time, or visit www.reventics.com. You may also contact the consumer reporting bureaus and the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) to obtain information about fraud alerts and security freezes, and can contact your state Attorney General. The credit reporting bureaus may be reached at: Equifax, https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/, 1-888-298-0045, Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069, Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788; Experian, https://www.experian.com/help/, 1-888-397-3742, Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013, Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013; and TransUnion, https://www.transunion.com/credit-help, 1-800-916-8800, TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016, TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094. The FTC may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338), and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. A list of state Attorneys General is available at https://www.usa.gov/state-attorney-general. (July 19, 2023) 239680