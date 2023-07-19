FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT TO ALL INTERESTED GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES AND PUBLIC GROUPS: As required by guidelines for the preparation of environmental impact statements, an environmental review has been performed on the proposed action below: Project: HWY 81 & Associated Areas Sanitary Sewer System Location: Grand Forks (Grand Forks County), North Dakota CWSRF Project No.: 380806-07 Total Cost: $5,607,000 The proposed projects are for the construction of sanitary sewer lift stations, force mains, and collection system to serve the newly annexed area north of Grand Forks. The existing businesses in this area all utilize septic systems. Providing a shared collection system will ensure that wastewater from existing and future businesses is sent to the Grand Forks Wastewater Treatment Facility to be treated. The City of Grand Forks has applied for a Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan of $5,607,000 to finance the projects. The city has the legal authority and financial and administrative capability to construct the proposed improvements. Wetlands, area flood plains, threatened or endangered species habitat, or archeological sites will not be adversely impacted. The North Dakota State Historical Preservation Office concurs with the determination of “No Historic Properties Affected” for this project provided it takes place in the location and manner described in the documentation and provided all borrow comes from an approved source (ND SHPO Ref.: 23-5134). The review process did not indicate significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed action. Consequently, a preliminary decision not to prepare an environmental impact statement has been made. This action is taken on the basis of a careful review of the engineering report, environmental information document, and other supporting data that are on file in the Municipal Facilities Division of the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. Comments concerning this decision may be addressed to Shawn Martin, Environmental Engineer, Division of Municipal Facilities, North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, 4201 Normandy Street, Bismarck, ND, 58503-1324. After evaluating the comments received, the agency will make a final decision; however, no administrative action will be taken on the projects for at least 30 calendar days after release of the Finding of No Significant Impact. Dated the 10th day of July 2023. David J. Bruschwein, P.E. Director Division of Municipal Facilities (July 19, 2023)