FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT TO ALL INTERESTED GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES AND PUBLIC GROUPS: As required by guidelines for the preparation of environmental impact statements, an environmental review has been performed on the proposed action below: Project: Stormwater Pond P8485 Location: Grand Forks (Grand Forks County), North Dakota CWSRF Project No. 380806-06 Total Cost: $3,453,469 The project constructed a regional stormwater wet detention basin to service an approximately 402-acre industrial area in north Grand Forks. Prior to the pond being built, the drainage area was a combination of undeveloped and developed lands consisting of mainly agriculture, commercial, and industrial users. This stormwater pond was needed to provide stormwater and snowmelt runoff rate discharge control and water quality treatment for existing, new development, and redevelopment within the recently annexed land. The City of Grand Forks has applied for a Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan of $3,167,000 to finance the project. The city has the legal authority and financial and administrative capability to construct the proposed improvements. Wetlands, area flood plains, threatened or endangered species habitat, or archeological sites will not be adversely impacted. The North Dakota State Historical Preservation Office concurs with the determination of “No Historic Properties Affected” for this project provided it takes place in the location and in the manner described in the documentation and provided all borrow comes from an approved source (ND SHPO Ref.: 23-5078). The review process did not indicate significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed action. Consequently, a preliminary decision not to prepare an environmental impact statement has been made. This action is taken on the basis of a careful review of the engineering report, environmental information document, and other supporting data that are on file in the Municipal Facilities Division of the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. Comments concerning this decision may be addressed to Shawn Martin, Environmental Engineer, Division of Municipal Facilities, North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, 4201 Normandy Street, Bismarck, ND, 58503-1324. After evaluating the comments received, the agency will make a final decision; however, no administrative action will be taken on the project for at least 30 calendar days after release of the Finding of No Significant Impact. Dated the 5th day of July 2023. David J. Bruschwein, P.E. Director Division of Municipal Facilities (July 19, 2023) 240827