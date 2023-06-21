FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT TO ALL INTERESTED GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES AND PUBLIC GROUPS: As required by guidelines for the preparation of environmental impact statements, an environmental review has been performed on the proposed action below: Project: Agassiz WUD – User and Transmission Expansion Phase 2 Location: Grand Forks and Walsh Counties, North Dakota DWSRF Project No.: 1801056-02 Total Cost: $6,100,000 The proposed project involves the upsizing of three transmission pipeline segments and the addition of 10 new users. The larger diameter pipe will reduce head loss allowing the bypass of some reservoirs and pump stations which will lead to better system efficiency as well as being able to meet peak demands. The Agassiz Water Users District (AWUD) has been approved for a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan of $1,530,000 to finance the project. AWUD has the legal authority and financial and administrative capability to construct the proposed improvements. The project area is located within Grand Forks and Walsh Counties. For further discussion of this see Item IV, Affected Environment in the Environmental Assessment document. Wetlands, area flood plains, threatened or endangered species habitat, or archeological sites will not be adversely impacted. The North Dakota State Historic Preservation Office has concluded that no historic properties will be affected by this project provided it takes place in the location and manner described in the documentation and that all borrow comes from an approved source (ND SHPO Ref.: 22-6232). The review process did not indicate significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed action. Consequently, a preliminary decision not to prepare an environmental impact statement has been made. This action is taken based on a careful review of the engineering report, environmental information document, and other supporting data which are on file in the Municipal Facilities Division of the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. Comments concerning this decision may be addressed to Aaron D. Wellman, Environmental Engineer, Division of Municipal Facilities, North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, 4201 Normandy Street, Bismarck, ND, 58503-1324. After evaluating the comments received, the agency will make a final decision; however, no administrative action will be taken on the project for at least 30 calendar days after release of the Finding of No Significant Impact. Dated the 8th day of June 2023. David J. Bruschwein, P.E. Director Division of Municipal Facilities (June 21, 2023) 234464