Falconer Township Annual Meeting will be held on March 21, 2023. The meeting will be at 7:00pm at the EGF Eagles club Meeting Room. Falconer Township Tax Equalization meeting will be held on April 10, 2023. The meeting will be held at 8:00am at the Lunseth’s conference room (1710 N Washington Street) (March 15, 2023) 202656