FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP ANNUAL MEETING Tuesda

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP ANNUAL MEETING Tuesday March 21, 2023 at 7pm, Mikelson Shop, 751 22nd Street NE, Thompson For the purposes of electing one supervisor and to do any other business proper to be done at said meeting. Sue Leake, Fairfield Township Clerk 218-289-3947 (March 8, 2023) 193831

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.