Douglas A. Christensen Attorney ID #0299

Douglas A. Christensen Attorney ID #02991 Pearson Christensen, PLLP 24 N. 4th Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 Phone: (701) 775-0521 Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives Probate No. 18-2023-PR-00076 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of AL R. Johnson, Deceased NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Sam Johnson and Tess Smiley have been appointed to serve as the Co-Personal Representatives of the estate AL R. Johnson. All persons having claims against the said Decedent are required to present their claims within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Pearson Christensen, PLLP, at 24 North Fourth Street, Grand Forks, ND 58203 or filed with the Court. Dated this 15th day of June 2023 /s/ Sam Johnson Co-Personal Representative /s/ Tess Smiley Co-Personal Representative First Publication Date: June 21, 2023 (June 21 & 28; July 5, 2023) 235018