DIVISION 1 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Grand Forks International Airport Grand Forks, North Dakota AIP Project No. 3-38-0022-066-2023 Project Name: Reconstruct Runway 27R & Taxiway B Bid Date: Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM Local Time Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, for improvements to the Grand Forks International Airport, Grand Forks, North Dakota, AIP Project No. 3-38-0022-066-2023 will be received by the Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority 2301 Airport Drive, Suite #107, Grand Forks, North Dakota, 58203, until 10:00 AM local time on July 13, 2023, and then publicly opened and read aloud. Project work consists of but is not limited to the following: pavement removal, excavation & embankment, storm drainage, underdrain, subbase, aggregate base, lean concrete stabilized base, portland cement concrete pavement, pavement markings, pavement grooving, topsoiling, seeding, and airfield electrical work. Construction for this project shall be substantially complete on/or before October 15, 2024 and final completion on/or before November 1, 2024 for all bid schedules. Contract Documents. The complete set of Plans, Specifications, and Contract Documents can be obtained for a non-refundable fee of $200.00 at the office of Mead & Hunt, Inc. located at 2505 N. University Drive, Suite 100, Fargo, ND 58102 or may be downloaded for a fee of $25 at www.questcdn.com #8563286. Those wishing to download the bidding documents electronically, do so at their own risk for completeness of the bidding documents. Pre-Bid Conference. A pre-bid conference for this project will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Airport Authority Board Room, Byron Dorgan Terminal Building. Bidding. Each bid must be accompanied by a separate envelope containing the contractor’s license and bid security. The bid security must be in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid and must be in the form of a bidder’s bond. A bidder’s bond must be executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety, conditioned that if the principal’s bid is accepted and the contract awarded to the principal, the principal, within ten days after notice of the award, shall execute a contract in accordance with the terms of the bid and the bid bond and any condition of the governing body. If a successful bidder does not execute a contract within the ten days allowed, the bidder’s bond must be forfeited to the governing body and the project awarded to the next lowest responsible bidder. The airport reserves the right to reject any and all bids and rebid the project. No bid will be read or considered if the bid does not fully comply with the bidding requirements. Deficient bids will be resealed and returned to the bidder. Multiple Prime Bids for General and Electrical. The Owner will receive multiple prime bids for general and electrical construction or any combination thereof per century code 48-01.206 bid requirements for public improvements, multiple prime bids for general and electrical. Any questions regarding bids are to be directed to: Mead & Hunt, Inc. Address: 2505 N. University Drive, Suite 100, Fargo, ND 58102 Phone: 1-701-552-9011 Advertised on: June 21, 2023 Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority Grand Forks, North Dakota /s/Ryan Riesinger Executive Director (June 21 & 28; July 5, 2023) 234697