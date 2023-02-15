DIVISION 1 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Grand Forks International Airport Grand Forks, North Dakota AIP Project No. 3-38-0022-064-2022 The full advertisement can be found on Quest at www.questcdn.com #8380706. Project Name: Runway 9L Extension: Paving Bid Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM Local Time Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, for improvements to the Grand Forks International Airport, Grand Forks, North Dakota, AIP Project No. 3-38-0022-062-2022, will be received by the Executive Director, 2301 Airport Drive, Grand Forks, North Dakota, 58203, until 2:00 PM local time on February 16, 2023 and then publicly opened and read aloud. Project work consists of but is not limited to the following: Finish P-209 aggregate base, Construct P-306 lean concrete base course, P-501 Cement Concrete Pavement, seeding, mulching & incidentals The project shall be substantially complete on or before June 30, 2024. The project shall be complete and ready for final payment on or before July 15, 2024. Liquidated damages shall be assessed as indicated in the project General Special Provisions for every working or calendar day beyond the scheduled working or calendar days indicated on the contract. Contract Documents The complete set of Plans, Specifications, and Contract Documents can be obtained for a non-refundable fee of $200 at the office of Mead & Hunt, Inc. located at 2505 N. University Drive, Suite 100, Fargo, ND 58102 or may be downloaded for a fee of $25 at www.questcdn.com #8380706. Those wishing to download the bidding documents electronically, do so at their own risk for completeness of the bidding documents. Pre-Bid Conference A pre-bid conference for this project will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority Board Room, Byron Dorgan Terminal, 2301 Airport Drive, Grand Forks, ND 58203 Bidding. Each bid must be accompanied by a separate envelope containing the contractor’s license and bid security. The bid security must be in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid and must be in the form of a bidder’s bond. A bidder’s bond must be executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety, conditioned that if the principal’s bid is accepted and the contract awarded to the principal, the principal, within ten days after notice of the award, shall execute a contract in accordance with the terms of the bid and the bid bond and any condition of the governing body. If a successful bidder does not execute a contract within the ten days allowed, the bidder’s bond must be forfeited to the governing body and the project awarded to the next lowest responsible bidder. All bidders must be licensed for the full amount of the bid within 20 days after being determined to be the lowest responsible bidder. If bidder fails to provide contractor’s license for the full amount of the bid within 20 days, the bid will be rejected and awarded to the next lowest responsible bidder. The airport reserves the right to reject any and all bids and rebid the project. No bid will be read or considered if the bid does not fully comply with the bidding requirements. Deficient bids will be resealed and returned to the bidder. Federal Requirements for Federally Funded Projects. This Project is being partially funded under the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP). Contractors must comply with specific federally required provisions as listed herein and contained in the contract documents. The following federal provisions are incorporated in this solicitation by reference: 1. Affirmative Action (41 CRF Part 60-4; Executive Order 11246) 2. Buy American Preference (49 USC § 50101; Executive Order 14005; Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Pub. L No. 117-58); Build America; Buy America (BABA)) 3. Civil Rights – Title VI Assurance (49 USC § 47123; FAA Order 1400.11) 4. Davis-Bacon Act (2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II (D); 29 CFR Part 5; 49 USC § 47112 (b); 40 USC § 3141-3144, 3146, and 3147) 5. Debarment and Suspension (2 CFR Part 180 (Subpart B); 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II(H); 2 CFR Part 1200; DOT Order 4200.5; Executive Orders 12549 and 12689) 6. Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (49 CFR Part 26) 7. Federal Fair Labor Standards Act (29 USC § 201, et seq; 2 CFR § 200.430) 8. Foreign Trade Restriction (49 CFR Part 30; 49 USC § 50104) 9. Lobbying and Influencing Federal Employees (49 CFR Part 20, Appendix A; 31 USC § 1352 – Byrd Anti-Lobbying Amendment; 2 CFR part 200- Appendix II(I)) 10. Procurement of Recovered Materials (2 CFR § 200.323; 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II (J); 40 CFR Part 247; 42 USC § 6901, et seq (Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA))) 11. Government-wide Requirements for Drug-free Workplace (49 CFR Part 32; Drug-Free Workplace Act of 1988(41 USC § 8101-8106, as amended) Federal Funding. The award of the contract is subject to approval of the Federal Aviation Administration and availability of federal funding. See instruction to bidders for additional information. Any questions regarding bids are to be directed to: Mead & Hunt, Inc. Address: 2505 N. University Drive, Suite 100, Fargo, ND 58102 Phone: 1-701-566-6450 (Feb 1, 8 & 15, 2023) 179385