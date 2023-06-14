DITCH MOWING NOTICE The Grand Forks Coun

DITCH MOWING NOTICE The Grand Forks County Weed Control Board, at the direction of the Grand Forks County Commission, has determined that the control of noxious weeds on all township roads has become a serious problem. Accordingly, pursuant to GF County ordinance & ND State law, all township roadside ditches must be mowed by adjacent owners/and or operators to a height of no higher than 10 inches and width of 14 feet, by July 1, 2023. Owners and or operators are asked to assure the safety of the mower. Please don’t sacrifice safety for width of mowing swath. All township roadside ditches not mowed by owners and/or operators by July 1, 2023, will be mowed by the GF County Weed Board and the cost will be assessed to the owner’s property taxes. (June 14 & 21, 2023) 231263