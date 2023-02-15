Democratic-NPL Districts 17, 18, 20, 42

Democratic-NPL Districts 17, 18, 20, 42 & 43 Reorganization Conventions Saturday, Feb 25th, 11am Schroeder Middle School, 800 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks. Meetings will be followed by Legislative Updates & CABIN FEVER Chili & Soup Contest. Welcome are Democrats living in Districts 17, 18, 42 & 43. This includes Grand Forks, Manvel, Emerado and the Grand Forks Air Force Base and District 20 that begins near Minto and continues south to Hillsboro including Blanchard, Buxton, Clifford, Emerado, Forest River, Galesburg, Gilby, Hatton, Hillsboro, Inkster, Larimore, Mayville, Minto (south & west), Northwood, Niagara, Reynolds and Thompson. Join us! (Feb 8 & 15, 2023) 189148

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.