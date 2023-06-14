Daniel L. Rust Fischer, Rust, Stock & Ru

Daniel L. Rust Fischer, Rust, Stock & Rust, PLLC P.O. Box 605 Crookston, MN 56716 Attorney for William Mark Bateman, Personal Representative Probate No. 18-2023-PR-00080 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of SUELLEN M. BATEMAN, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication or mailing of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to William Mark Bateman, personal representative of the estate, at 6500 32nd Avenue S, Grand Forks, ND 58201 or filed with the Court. Dated this 1st day of June, 2023. /s/ William Mark Bateman Personal Representative 6500 32nd Avenue S Grand Forks, ND 58201 Daniel L. Rust Fischer, Rust, Stock & Rust, PLLC P.O. Box605 Crookston, MN 56716 Attorney for William Mark Bateman, Personal Representative (June 14, 21 & 28, 2023) 233002