Daniel L. Gaustad Attorney ID #05282 Pea

Daniel L. Gaustad Attorney ID #05282 Pearson Christensen, PLLP 24 N. 4th Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 Phone: (701) 775-0521 Facsimile: (701) 775-0524 Attorney for Applicant Probate No. 18-2023-PR-00027 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of GARRY ALLAN PEARSON A/K/A GARRY ALLEN PEARSON, Deceased NOTICE TO CREDITORS [1] NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to Rose Kitzan, Representative of the Estate, c/o Pearson Christensen, PLLP, 24 North 4th Street, Grand Forks, ND 58203, or filed with the Court. [2] DATED this 1st day of March, 2023. /s/ Rose Kitzan Rose Kitzan Personal Representative (March 8, 15 & 22, 2023) 200778