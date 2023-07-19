Cost-Share Herbicide Sale The Grand Fork

Cost-Share Herbicide Sale The Grand Forks County Weed Control Board is offering cost-share herbicides to registered county landowners. Cost-share chemicals that may be available are: 2-4d, Curtail, Milestone, Roundup and Tordon. (A current pesticide certificate is required to purchase Tordon). Herbicides will be available Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. Location: 1637 15th Ave NE (.04 mile west of CR#5 and 32nd Ave S.) Grand Forks, ND 58201 For more information, contact Kevin: 218-779-4709. (July 19 & 26, 2023) 240454