Cody C. Cummings Attorney at Law PO Box 6306 Grand Forks, ND 58206 (701) 780-1286 Probate No. 18-2022-PR-00186 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Marian Pamela Mayer, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Charles Gordon Mayer, c/o Cody C. Cummings, Attorney at Law, Handy Law Group, PLLC, at P.O. Box 6306, Grand Forks, ND 58206-6306, or filed with the Court. /s/ Charles Gordon Mayer Charles Gordon Mayer Personal Representative PO BOX 206 Staples, MN 56479 (Jan. 18, 25; Feb 1, 2023) 159095