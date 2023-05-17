CITY OF THOMPSON TAX EQUALIZATION MEETIN

CITY OF THOMPSON TAX EQUALIZATION MEETING APRIL 3, 2023 7:00 PM The Tax Equalization meeting of the City of Thompson, County of Grand Forks, North Dakota, was held April 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM. Mayor Hughes, Council members Bergeron, Monson, Fretheim, Wojciechowski, City Administrator, Public Works, Plant Services and Chief of Police (COP) were present. City Auditor was absent. Mayor Hughes called the Tax Equalization meeting to order at 7:00 PM. He turned the floor over to Grand Forks County Assistant Tax Director Shellie Smette. Assistant Director Smette reported there was no across the board increase for residential lots and structures. The county now has appropriate software that allows them to adjust home values on an individual basis. The city no longer has any Agricultural land. Therefore, no change in value. Commercial Lot values increased by $236,900. Commercial Structures increased by $1,211,500. Residential Lots had a zero increase. Residential Structures increased by $5,832,400. This is an average of 6%. The increase is due to the market. The increase results in a Net Taxable Value increase of $334,878. If mill levies remain the same there will be a $17,735 increase in revenue to the city. Once all values are approved by the city, county, and the state, the county website will be updated. In the meantime, any questions may be directed to the Grand Forks County Tax Director’s office. Council member Wojciechowski motioned to approve the 2023 values as presented by Assistant Director Smette. Council member Monson seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. Council member Bergeron motioned to adjourn the Tax Equalization meeting. Council member Wojciechowski seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. ___________________ Auditor – Barb Robinson ___________________ Mayor – Jeremy Hughes (May 17, 2023) 223666