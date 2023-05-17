CITY OF THOMPSON REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING THOMPSON COMMUNITY CENTER April 3, 2023 The regular meeting of the City Council, City of Thompson, County of Grand Forks, ND was held April 3, 2023, at 7:09 PM. Mayor Hughes, Council Members Bergeron, Monson, Fretheim, Wojciechowski, City Administrator, Public Works Director (PWD), Plant Services, Chief of Police (COP) and City Engineer Melissa Knutson were present. City Auditor was absent. Mayor Hughes called the meeting to order. He confirmed the next meeting will be held Monday, May 1, 2023, at 7:00 PM. “Any Individual requiring special accommodations (i.e., alternative formatting of literature, an interpreter, or help in accessing the facility: should advise the city by contacting the City Auditor at PO Box 266, Thompson, ND 58278, or by phone at 701-599-2973. Requests should be made seven (7) days prior to the meeting.” Council member Fretheim motioned to approve the City Council meeting minutes of March 6, 2023. Council member Wojciechowski seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. Council member Monson motioned to approve the financial reports. Council member Bergeron seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. Council member Bergeron motioned to approve the payment of bills totaling $87,486.30. Council member Fretheim seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. Sara Munson, representing the Thompson Days Committee, reported that she received an e-mail from the insurance agent regarding coverage for the event. The e-mail reads as follows: Basically I was told that being the city already insures the property being used for “Thompson Days” that that is where a claim would be filed. Even if “Thompson Days” had its own event insurance policy, the policy that would pay out on a claim from someone getting injured at Southbrook, or on city property, would be the City of Thompson’s policy. I was also told that adding the “Thompson Days” dates/events would be about $150, which the committee could pay the City or something. Not sure how you guys would sort that out. They would essentially be increasing the liability coverage for that date range being it’s expected to have more traffic for those events. Thank you, Andy Naas Insurance Agent Office: 701.599.2600 · Cell: 701.740.2140 612 Broadway · PO Box 245 · Thompson, ND 58278 Council member Bergeron inquired if Thompson Days was a non-profit organization. It is not. Representative Munson reported that the event pretty much breaks even. Historically, the city has paid for the insurance rider. Council member Bergeron would like to ensure the amount for the rider is included in future budgets. He also asked that if the funds were available, the Thompson Days Committee might consider making a donation to the city in the amount of the rider. Council member Monson motioned to pay for the additional premium. Council member Bergeron seconded the motion. Monson aye, Bergeron aye, Wojciechowski aye, Fretheim abstained. Motion carried. The Police monthly report was presented. Chief Kurtz indicated that he has had issues with the light bar on the police vehicle. The vehicle will be going in for repair the following day. Kurtz was in attendance at the Thompson Prom administering breathalyzer tests. He stated that it is a good way to get to know the students. Council member Bergeron mentioned that there may be other substances other than alcohol that should be monitored. To date there isn’t an option for that purpose, but there is mechanism in testing phase, hopefully to be available soon. Mayor Hughes asked if the Chief has seen an improvement since the purchase of the lidar gun. Kurtz likes the equipment. It has made some things easier. The current issue is high snow hills and slippery road conditions. Hughes also asked if there have been any issues with student drivers before and after school? There have been reports of students running stop signs. Witnesses are typically good at letting the COP know who the offenders are. He follows up with the students at school and has a conversation with them. This tends to remedy the situation. The Public Works monthly report was presented. Mayor Hughes confirmed that the city council is in support of PWD Aasen getting Pacific Ave in as good of shape as possible. Once snow issues are gone, he was given the go ahead to order gravel or whatever else he needs to do to get it in better shape. City Engineer Knutson mentioned the fog coat bid will go out with three different alternatives. The City Council will have the option to go with none, part or the full. Bids have not yet been sent out. Council member Bergeron asked if there were any ditches that need to be cleaned to address potential flooding. The City Council clarified that if PWD Aasen notices an area of concern, he has the authority to take whatever measures necessary to avoid damage as much as possible. Council member Fretheim requested that the PWD and City Administrator have a method of getting information out to residents if there are flooding or water restriction issues. There is already a policy in place. Information is posted via Facebook and the Living Local App. The Preliminary Plat Submittal for the Johnson’s Second Resubdivision was considered by the City Council. Mayor Hughes asked Andrew Thill, PE, Lowry Engineering, to provide a brief scope of the project. Mr. Thill reviewed the proposed plat and current future master plan. Council member Bergeron confirmed that there were no variances being requested at this time. Rural-type lots will be a minimum of 2.5 acres and smaller City-type lots would conform to minimum size requirements in Thompson City Ordinance. Council member Monson expressed his concern with rural roadway sections and ditching and his preference for city subdivisions to have curb & gutter and storm sewer. The city does not currently have a mechanism in place that requires those items. Monson was pleased to see, however, that those items are being considered in the urbanized section of the master plan. It should be a good balance. Mr. Thill questioned if the City was in favor of an annexation agreement. Council member Wojciechowski expressed that if it is properly planned, she would be very much open to the growth of the city. Mayor Hughes asked the City Engineer if she could speak to any negatives there may be with annexation. The Engineer’s initial concern would be if current policies and fee structures support this type of addition (lots significantly larger than typical existing City lots) with regard to maintenance, etc. There would need to be a supplement to the current policy, as when the policy was established lots of such size were not a consideration. There has been recent discussion with the township on establishing a maintenance agreement for Eighth Street. Therefore, regardless of whether the Resubdivision is annexed, the maintenance of Eighth Street is defined. Council member Monson asked how the water and sewer infrastructure will be handled. The rural lots will have septic systems, the urban lots will be tied to sanitary sewer. The lagoon currently does not have capacity to handle more lots. However, a lagoon expansion project is in the planning stage. Monson also asked how having the larger lots might hamper future development. City Engineer Knutson does not feel that it will hinder further development. Council member Fretheim asked how it would work if someone purchased a large lot, installed septic, but decided later they wanted to be hooked to city sewer. CE Knutson responded that this would be a rare request due to the nature of sanitary sewer and its cost assessment to property owners. Properties are required to connect to sanitary sewer if sewer mains are available within 200 feet so providing sanitary sewer service to one lot of many would not likely be a feasible scenario. Council member Wojciechowski motioned to conditionally approve the Preliminary Plat Submittal for the Johnson’s Second Resubdivision subject to conditions identified in the draft conditional approval letter included in the Council agenda packet. Council member Monson seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. Council member Fretheim did not have any new information regarding the Web development and Logo Design. Information will be provided at a future meeting. City Engineer Knutson discussed a potential maintenance agreement for 8th Street. The township is open to establishing the agreement. It may not change the way things are currently handled, but would provide a formal agreement detailing who is responsible and to what standards. Council member Bergeron wondered about the potential paving of 8th Street with the proposed development. As of now, they are proposing to leave it gravel. However, if more homes are built, there is the possibility of paving. Council member Monson requested that the possibility of eliminating the New Build Tax Incentive and the implementation of curb and gutter requirements be placed on the agenda for the May meeting. City Administrator Herbert will research the details of both and report accordingly. Sandy Riedemann, Plant Services, requested that Council member Fretheim provide written instructions for connection and use of the overhead projector. She would like to provide copies to individuals renting the Community Center. She further requested to have hot water installed in the back portion of the building. City Council requested she get three bids for consideration at the next meeting. Council member Fretheim motioned to adjourn. Council member Wojciechowski seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. _____________________ Barbara Robinson, City Auditor _____________________ Jeremy Hughes, Mayor (May 17, 2023) 223671