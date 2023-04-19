CITY OF THOMPSON REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING THOMPSON COMMUNITY CENTER MARCH 6, 2023 The regular meeting of the City Council, City of Thompson, County of Grand Forks, ND was held March 6, 2023, at 7:00 PM. Mayor Hughes, Council Members Bergeron, Fretheim, Wojciechowski, City Auditor, City Administrator, Public Works Director (PWD), Plant Services, and City Engineer Melissa Knutson were present. Council member Monson and Chief of Police were absent. Mayor Hughes called the meeting to order. He confirmed the next meeting will be held Monday, April 3, 2023, at 7:00 PM. “Any Individual requiring special accommodations (i.e., alternative formatting of literature, an interpreter, or help in accessing the facility: should advise the city by contacting the City Auditor at PO Box 266, Thompson, ND 58278, or by phone at 701-599-2973. Requests should be made seven (7) days prior to the meeting.” Council member Wojciechowski motioned to approve the Public Hearing (Variances), Board of Adjustment, Public Hearing (Plat Submittal) and City Council meeting minutes of February 6, 2023. Council member Bergeron seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. Council member Fretheim motioned to approve the financial reports. Council member Bergeron seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. Council member Bergeron motioned to approve the payment of bills totaling $42,243.30. Council member Wojciechowski seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. Sara Munson, Bridget Pearson, and Kim Garman representing the Thompson Days Committee reported that they are looking to host Thompson Days July 13-16. The Committee inquired if the city was willing to provide the insurance rider for the event. Mayor Hughes’ recollection was that the Thompson Days Committee was going to become their own entity, handling their own finances and insurance needs. Council member Bergeron cited the March 3, 2021 minutes which supported Mayor Hughes’ recollection. Council member Bergeron asked why the 503C hasn’t been established? The committee explained that the details, complexity, and requirements necessary to do so was more than the handful of volunteers was willing or able to take on for an event that happens biennially. Council member Fretheim commented that the city would be liable for anything that may happen in the city anyway. Therefore, the effort and costs generated to become a 503C outweighed the benefits. He also indicated that if the city was no longer going to provide the insurance rider, the committee would choose to not host Thompson Days. Council member Bergeron requested a letter or presentation that would detail what the insurance would cover and how much it would cost. Information is to be presented at the April 3, 2023 meeting. Mayor Hughes supported the idea, stating that as long as there is no apparent detriment to the city, he feels the city would support moving forward with providing the rider. The Police monthly report was presented. Chief Kurtz was absent. There was no discussion. The Public Works monthly report was presented. Public Works Director Aasen addressed a quote from ND Sewage and Pump. During their annual inspection, it was discovered that the base plate in the Third Street lift station has deteriorated significantly. If not replaced, the bolts will break, causing significant damage to the rest of the equipment. The cost of replacement is $11,500. Council member Bergeron asked if this repair was included in the 2023 budget. City Administrator Herbert reported that it was not a budgeted item. However, there are sufficient dollars in the Sewer Fund to cover the costs. Council member Wojciechowski motioned to approve the corrective action. Council member Bergeron seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. Council member Fretheim reported that he is still waiting for a couple quotes regarding Web Development & Logo Design. He will provide a spreadsheet comparing all options at a future meeting. City Engineer Melissa Knutson updated the council that the Bohlman’s First Addition Plat is complete, except for the payment of the professional services. A letter detailing those fees will be mailed to the applicant. PolarComm is moving forward with the second phase of their building permit application. They are now constructing the access to their building. Engineer Knutson confirmed that the City Council agrees the trees located at 700 Broadway Street have been sufficiently trimmed and no further action is required. The City Council concurred, requesting that the new owners be contacted alerting them that they will be required to be maintained. City Administrator Herbert will contact the new owners. Per City request, Engineer Knutson is working with NDDOT to determine preliminary engineering requirements for proposed work within NDDOT right of way if the City funds the project in its entirety. The 2023 budget provides $25,000 for a fog seal for city streets. Because the cost of oil has risen dramatically, Engineer Knutson is recommending that the city use a tiered alternate bid system for the bidding process. She and Public Works Director Aasen have created an itemized listing of streets throughout the town, listing in order of priority. If prices come in reasonably, they will have additional sections ready for consideration. The city council concurred that this is a good approach and directed her to move forward accordingly. Mayor Hughes instructed staff to START THE RECORDER. He continued, “The Thompson City Council is going into executive session for the purpose of discussing negotiation strategy or providing negotiating instructions regarding pending or reasonably predictable claims, ligation, adversarial administrative proceedings, or contracts. The legal authority for closing this portion of the meeting is North Dakota Century Code Sections 44-04-19.1(9) and 44-04-19.2.” “At this time, I would ask for a motion to hold an executive session to discuss negotiation strategy regarding reasonably predictable claims or litigation arising from the Thomas Weber utility assessment under the legal authority of North Dakota Century Code Sections 44-04-19.1(9) and 44-04-19.2.” Council member Bergeron motioned to hold an executive session for discussing negotiation strategy regarding reasonably predictable claims or litigation arising from the Thomas Weber utility assessment and under the legal authority of North Dakota Century Code Sections 44-04-19.1(9) and 44-04-19.2. Council member Wojciechowski seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. Mayor Hughes, “We will now ask the members of the public who are attending the meeting to leave the room. We anticipate adjourning the executive session and reconvening the open portion of the meeting at approximately 8:15 PM.” “We will now convene in executive session. The executive session will be recorded, and all Board members are reminded to limit their discussion during the executive session to the announced topic. Any collective decision, collective commitment, or other final action by the governing body must occur after it reconvenes in an open meeting, unless final action is specifically required by law to be taken during the executive session. The prohibition on taking final action during the executive session does not apply to providing guidance or instruction to our attorney or negotiator. Let the minutes show that the executive session began at 7:42 PM on March 6, 2023.” Roll Call of members present, Mayor Hughes, Council members Bergeron, Fretheim, Wojciechowski, City Administrator Herbert, City Engineer Knutson and City Attorney Boettner via TEAMS. Mayor Hughes, “Let the minutes show that the executive session was adjourned at 8:13 PM. The public has been invited to return to the meeting room and we are now back in open session.” Administrator Herbert, “Turn off the recorder.” Mayor Hughes, “We just did.” Council member Wojciechowski motioned that it was resolved in executive session to authorize the City Attorney to bring the settlement offer agreed upon in executive session to legal counsel for Thomas Weber. Council member Fretheim seconded the motion. All said aye. To motion carried. Council member Fretheim motioned to adjourn. Council member Bergeron seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. Barbara Robinson, City Auditor Jeremy Hughes, Mayor (April 19, 2023) 214400