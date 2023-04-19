CITY OF THOMPSON PUBLIC HEARING THOMPSON COMMUNITY CENTER FEBRUARY 6, 2023 The public hearing to consider variances to the Ordinances of the City of Thompson, County of Grand Forks, ND was held February 6, 2023, at 7:00 PM. Mayor Hughes, Council Members Bergeron, Monson, Fretheim, Wojciechowski, City Auditor, Public Works Director (PWD), Plant Services and City Engineer Melissa Knutson were present. City Administrator and Chief of Police were absent. Mayor Hughes called the Public Hearing to order. City Engineer Knutson explained that the variances under consideration were applied for by Randall Bohlman, personal representative of the Carmen Bohlman Estate as part of the final plat application for Bohlman First Addition to the City of Thompson. Two variances are being considered: • A variance to the utility easement requirements (Section 18.0402 of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson, North Dakota) to maintain additional separation from the existing dwelling and potential future public utilities. The variance would decrease the 20-foot utility easement width specified to 10 feet along the west perimeter of the proposed lot only, subject to subsequent approval and recordation of the applicable plat document. • A variance to the yard requirements (Section 17.0501 of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson, North Dakota) in order that existing structures may remain in place following potential subdivision of the property. The variance would decrease the 5-foot side yard requirement for R-1 One Family Districts to accommodate existing structures that are at least 4 feet from the proposed property boundary, subject to the following conditions: o If subsequent approval and recordation of the referenced plat document is not executed, this variance becomes null and void. o The variance applies to existing structures only and does not extend to any modifications or extensions of these existing structures. o When the existing structures may be removed, the variance is null and void, and any replacement structures must be constructed to the yard setbacks set forth in Chapter 17, Article 5 of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson. Mayor Hughes asked if anyone in the audience would like to offer comment. Hearing none, Mayor Hughes asked if anyone on the City Council would like to offer comment. Hearing none, Mayor Hughes adjourned the public hearing. _________________ Barbara Robinson, City Auditor _________________ Jeremy Hughes, Mayor NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REQUESTS FOR VARIANCE APPEALS FROM THE ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF THOMPSON, NORTH DAKOTA Notice is hereby given that the City of Thompson, ND, Board of Adjustments will conduct a public hearing on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 7:00 PM at Thompson City Hall, 306 Pacific Avenue, Thompson, ND, on the appeals below. • Randall Bohlman, Personal Representative of the Carmen L. Bohlman Estate, 1248 7th Avenue NE, Thompson, ND, has made a request for variance to the utility easement requirements (Section 18.0402 of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson, North Dakota) in order to maintain additional separation from the existing dwelling and potential future public utilities. • Randall Bohlman, Personal Representative of the Carmen L. Bohlman Estate, 1248 7th Avenue NE, Thompson, ND, has made a request for variance to the yard requirements (Section 17.0501 of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson, North Dakota) in order that existing structures may remain in place following potential subdivision of the property. Any member of the public seeking to submit comments relating to this public hearing prior to the meeting should submit their comments to City Administrator Terri Herbert at therbert@cityofthompson.org or call 701-599-2973 for further information. All comments received prior to 1:00PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023, will be considered part of the record of the meeting as if personally presented. Any Individual requiring special accommodations (i.e., alternative formatting of literature, an interpreter, or help in accessing the facility) should advise the city by contacting the City Auditor at PO Box 266, Thompson ND 58278, or by phone at 701-599-2973. Requests should be made seven (7) days prior to the meeting. CITY OF THOMPSON BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT MEETING THOMPSON COMMUNITY CENTER FEBRUARY 6, 2023 The meeting of the Board of Adjustments of the City of Thompson, County of Grand Forks, ND was held February 6, 2023, at 7:15 PM. Mayor Hughes, Council Members Bergeron, Monson, Fretheim, Wojciechowski, City Auditor, Public Works Director (PWD), Plant Services and City Engineer Melissa Knutson were present. City Administrator and Chief of Police were absent. Mayor Hughes called the Board of Adjustment Meeting to order. Mayor Hughes called for a motion to approve or deny the Resolution granting a variance to the utility easement requirements (Section 18.0402 of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson, North Dakota) decreasing the 20-foot utility easement width specified to 10 feet along the west perimeter of proposed Bohlman First Addition, subject to subsequent approval and recordation of the applicable plat document. Council member Bergeron motioned to approve the resolution. Council member Wojciechowski seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. Mayor Hughes called for a motion to approve or deny the Resolution granting a variance to the yard requirements (Section 17.0501 of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson, North Dakota) decreasing the 5-foot side yard requirement to accommodate existing structures that are at least 4 feet inside the proposed property boundary of proposed Bohlman First Addition, subject to the following conditions: • If subsequent approval and recordation of the referenced plat document is not executed, this variance becomes null and void. • The variance applies to existing structures only and does not extend to any modifications or extensions of these existing structures. • At such time as the existing structures may be removed, the variance is null and void, and any replacement structures must be constructed to the yard setbacks set forth in Chapter 17, Article 5 of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson. Council member Bergeron motioned to approve the resolution. Council member Fretheim seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. _________________ Barbara Robinson, City Auditor _________________ Jeremy Hughes, Mayor RESOLUTION A RESOLUTION APPROVING A VARIANCE FROM THE UTILITY EASEMENT WIDTH SPECIFIED IN SECTION 18.0402 OF THE ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF THOMPSON TO DECREASE THE UTILITY EASEMENT WIDTH FROM 20 FEET TO 10 FEET ALONG THE WEST PERIMETER OF THE PROPERTY TO BE KNOWN AS LOT 1, BLOCK 1, BOHLMAN FIRST ADDITION TO THE CITY OF THOMPSON, NORTH DAKOTA WHEREAS, Section 18.0402 of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson sets forth easement requirements for subdivisions; WHEREAS, Randall Bohlman, Personal Representative of the Carmen Bohlman Estate, has made application for a subdivision of land to be known as Bohlman First Addition to the City of Thompson, North Dakota; WHEREAS, as part of said plat application, Randall Bohlman, Personal Representative of the Carmen Bohlman Estate, has made application for a variance from the 20-foot utility easement specified to decrease the utility easement width to 10 feet along the west perimeter of the proposed lot only; WHEREAS, published notice of a public hearing to consider the proposed variance was given in accordance with Section 18.1001.2 of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson; WHEREAS, the City of Thompson does not currently have a Planning Commission separate from the City Council, therefore the Planning Commission and City Council act concurrently in terms of Ordinance requirements; WHEREAS, the Thompson City Council has considered the application against the variance criteria outlined in Section 17.1001.2.b of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson; IT IS RESOLVED, that the Thompson City Council hereby approves the request of Randall Bohlman, Personal Representative of the Carmen Bohlman Estate, for a variance from the 20-foot utility easement specified to decrease the utility easement width to 10 feet along the west perimeter of the proposed lot only, subject to the following conditions: 1. If subsequent approval and recordation of the referenced plat document is not executed, this variance becomes null and void. Dated this 6th day of February, 2023. CITY OF THOMPSON By: _________________ Jeremy Hughes, Mayor ATTEST: _________________ Barbara Robinson, City Auditor RESOLUTION A RESOLUTION APPROVING A VARIANCE FROM THE SIDE YARD SETBACK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 17.0501 OF THE ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF THOMPSON TO ACCOMMODATE EXISTING STRUCTURES ONLY ON THE PROPERTY TO BE KNOWN AS LOT 1, BLOCK 1, BOHLMAN FIRST ADDITION TO THE CITY OF THOMPSON, NORTH DAKOTA WHEREAS, Section 17.0501 of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson sets forth yard requirements; WHEREAS, Randall Bohlman, Personal Representative of the Carmen Bohlman Estate, has made application for a subdivision of land to be known as Bohlman First Addition to the City of Thompson, North Dakota; WHEREAS, as part of said plat application, Randall Bohlman, Personal Representative of the Carmen Bohlman Estate, has made application for a variance from the 5-foot side yard requirement for R-1 One Family Districts to accommodate existing structures that are at least 4 feet from the proposed property boundary; WHEREAS, published notice of a public hearing to consider the proposed variance was given in accordance with Section 18.1001.2 of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson; WHEREAS, the City of Thompson does not currently have a Planning Commission separate from the City Council, therefore the Planning Commission and City Council act concurrently in terms of Ordinance requirements; WHEREAS, the Thompson City Council has considered the application against the variance criteria outlined in Section 17.1001.2.b of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson; IT IS RESOLVED, that the Thompson City Council hereby approves the request of Randall Bohlman, Personal Representative of the Carmen Bohlman Estate, for a variance from the 5-foot side yard requirement for R-1 One Family Districts to accommodate existing structures that are at least 4 feet from the proposed property boundary, subject to the following conditions: 1. If subsequent approval and recordation of the referenced plat document is not executed, this variance becomes null and void. 2. The variance applies to existing structures only, and does not extend to any modifications or extensions of these existing structures. 3. At such time as the existing structures may be removed, the variance is null and void, and any replacement structures must be constructed to the yard setbacks set forth in Chapter 17, Article 5 of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson. Dated this 6th day of February, 2023. CITY OF THOMPSON By: _________________ Jeremy Hughes, Mayor ATTEST: _________________ Barbara Robinson, City Auditor CITY OF THOMPSON PUBLIC HEARING THOMPSON COMMUNITY CENTER FEBRUARY 6, 2023 The public hearing to consider the final plat application for Bohlman First Addition to the City of Thompson, ND was held February 6, 2023, at 7:20 PM. Mayor Hughes, Council Members Bergeron, Monson, Fretheim, Wojciechowski, City Auditor, Public Works Director (PWD), Plant Services and City Engineer Melissa Knutson were present. City Administrator and Chief of Police were absent. Public Hearing Attendee, Randy Bohlman. Mayor Hughes called the public hearing to order. Council member Bergeron noted that the final plat as submitted did not include utility easements on the north and east property lines as previously required. City Engineer Knutson responded that the plat would be considered at the upcoming City Council meeting and plat approval, if granted, would be conditioned upon addition of the easements as well as other outstanding items. Mayor Hughes asked if anyone in the audience would like to offer comment. Randall Bohlman spoke on behalf of the Carmen Bohlman Estate, stating that time was of the essence and requesting that the City Council act expediently. Mr. Bohlman asked what the other conditions of approval would be. City Engineer Knutson responded that the conditions of approval, if granted by Council, would likely include those conditions previously identified by City Engineer recommendation, as well as other items that may be identified by Council at the upcoming meeting. Mayor Hughes asked if anyone on the City Council would like to offer comment. Hearing none, Mayor Hughes adjourned the hearing. _________________ Barbara Robinson, City Auditor _________________ Jeremy Hughes, Mayor CITY OF THOMPSON REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING THOMPSON COMMUNITY CENTER FEBRUARY 6, 2023 The regular meeting of the City Council, City of Thompson, County of Grand Forks, ND was held February 6, 2023, at 7:35 PM. Mayor Hughes, Council Members Bergeron, Monson, Fretheim, Wojciechowski, City Auditor, Public Works Director (PWD), Plant Services, and City Engineer Melissa Knutson were present. City Administrator and Chief of Police were absent. Mayor Hughes called the meeting to order. He confirmed the next meeting will be held Monday, March 6, 2023, at 7:00 PM. “Any Individual requiring special accommodations (i.e., alternative formatting of literature, an interpreter, or help in accessing the facility: should advise the city by contacting the City Auditor at PO Box 266, Thompson, ND 58278, or by phone at 701-599-2973. Requests should be made seven (7) days prior to the meeting.” Council member Fretheim motioned to approve the City Council meeting minutes of January 3, 2023. Council member Wojciechowski seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. Council member Monson motioned to approve the financial reports. Council member Bergeron seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. Council member Wojciechowski motioned to approve the payment of bills totaling $68,199.95. Council member Monson seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. Council member Bergeron motioned to approve the Resolution approving the final plat of Bohlman First Addition to the City of Thompson, North Dakota subject to the following conditions: 4. In accordance with City Ordinance 18.0501, the following submittal is required as applicable: Before a final plat may be approved by the City Council, the owner shall execute and submit to the Council an agreement which shall be binding on his (or their) heirs, personal representatives and assigns, that he shall cause no private construction on said land, except with approval of the City Engineer, until all improvements required under this ordinance have been petitioned for, arranged for, or have been constructed. A certified copy of this restriction is required to be filed with the Auditor and Register of Deeds at the time the plat is recorded. 5. Add bearings to property lines on south and west sides of the plat boundary. 6. Add 10-foot utility easements along rear and east side lot lines as required by Section 18.0402 of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson. 7. Ensure all signature lines are placed above names of applicable signers. 8. Amend approval by City Council by adding the indicated text as follows: By virtue of Ordinance No. 18.0304 Subsection 4 passed November 12, 1990, the City Council of the City of Thompson, North Dakota has approved…. 9. In accordance with Section 18.0303.4 of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson, if no further action if taken by the subdivider within a thirty (30) day period the plat shall be deemed to be disapproved. 10. If conditions of final approval are met, in accordance with Section 18.0304.6 of the Ordinances of the City of Thompson, identified City signatories are hereby authorized to inscribe and execute this approval on the face of the Plat. Following execution, Applicant shall file a copy of the approved Plat with the Register of Deeds of Grand Forks County within thirty (30) days after approval. Applicant shall provide a copy of the recorded Plat within 14 days of recordation. Council member Wojciechowski seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. Randy Bohlman questioned the time frame of being able to get a copy of the approved plat. He desires to transfer the property as soon as possible. City Engineer Melissa Knutson explained that the City would issue a letter indicating Council’s conditional approval as soon as possible. Once all 7 referenced conditions are met, the City would issue a letter confirming that, and he would have 30 days after the letter to get all required signatures on the plat and file a copy of the executed plat and agreement at the Grand Forks County Recorder’s office. Evidence of the recordation would need to be provided to the City of Thompson. City Engineer Knutson explained the draft resolution to support the reduction of speed to 15 mph for a school zone on Hwy 15 between Dakota and Morrison Avenues. The City had passed a resolution for this in the early 1990’s, but the process to make this a recognized legal speed zone was never completed. As the original resolution could not be located, NDDOT requested a new resolution from the city in order to consider the implementation of the reduced speed zone. Council member Fretheim motioned to approve the resolution. Council member Wojciechowski seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. Council member Fretheim gave an overview of the quote from Kat & Company (KAT) to create a new website and logo for the City of Thompson. Council member Bergeron questioned the cost of the project, also indicating that current economic development funds appropriated would not cover the proposed cost. Council members Monson and Bergeron requested more than one quote and the possibility of involving students at the school to help with the logo. A recommendation of including the project in the 2024 budget after receiving more quotes was offered. Council member Frethiem said he would bring more quotes to look over at the next meeting. Chief Kurtz was not present for the meeting. All discussions were tabled. Public Works Director Aasen reported two tires for the grader were purchased due to necessity. If the remaining tires last through 2023, replacement of all will be included in the 2024 budget. City Engineer Melissa Knutson reported that Lowry Engineering has been in contact with City staff indicating their intention to reapply for a subdivision within the City of Thompson’s extraterritorial zone. Lowry, on behalf of property owner Kenneth Johnson, previously applied for the subdivision to be known as Johnson’s Second Resubdivision to the City of Thompson, North Dakota. The full plat application and approval process was not completed, and previous conditional approvals have expired. Therefore, the application process will begin anew with their upcoming submittal. At this time, it is anticipated that Lowry will submit the preliminary plat application by the deadline of February 20, 2023, for consideration at the regular City Council meeting in March. Mayor Hughes turned the floor over to Council member Bergeron. He indicated that he visited with a Thompson Elevator Board member regarding Pacific Avenue. The board member indicated that it was not a good time to discuss the matter. Reason being the elevator has had a lot of changes and has more pressing items to address. A future discussion may be considered. Council member Fretheim motioned to adjourn. Council member Bergeron seconded the motion. All said aye. The motion carried. _________________ Barbara Robinson, City Auditor _________________ Jeremy Hughes, Mayor (April 19, 2023) 214527