City of Grand Forks REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

City of Grand Forks REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Notice is hereby given that the City of Grand Forks will receive proposals for: Request for Proposals: Tech Accelerator Room Naming Rights Proposals will be accepted by the Department of Finance and Administrative Services, City of Grand Forks, 255 N 4th Street, PO Box 5200, Grand Forks, ND 58203 until 5:00pm, June 15, 2023. Further information can be obtained by contacting Meredith Richards, Community Development Director, (701) 792-2864, by email at mrichards@grandforksgov.com, or by visiting the City’s website www.grandforksgov.com. (May 24, 2023)224754