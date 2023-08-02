City of Grand Forks REQUEST FOR BIDS Not

City of Grand Forks REQUEST FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that the City of Grand Forks will receive sealed bids for: Bid #2023-11 Parking Ramp Cameras and Wiring Upgrade Sealed bids will be accepted by the Department of Finance and Administrative Services, City of Grand Forks, 255 N 4th Street, PO Box 5200, Grand Forks, ND 58203 until 2:00pm, August 8, 2023. Further information can be obtained by contacting Paul Schnettler, Chief Operating Officer, Interstate Parking Company, by email at paul@interstateparking.com, by phone at 612-875-9472 or by visiting the City’s website www.grandforksgov.com. (Aug. 2, 2023) 245669