City of Grand Forks REQUEST FOR BIDS Not

City of Grand Forks REQUEST FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that the City of Grand Forks will receive sealed bids for: Bid #2023-5 (5) Latest Model Utility Police Interceptor Package Vehicles Sealed bids will be accepted by the Department of Finance and Administrative Services, City of Grand Forks, 255 N 4th Street, PO Box 5200, Grand Forks, ND 58203 until 2:00pm, April 27, 2023. Further information can be obtained by contacting Lt. Jay Middleton, Police Department, (701) 787-8016, by email at jmiddleton@grandforksgov.com, or by visiting the City’s website www.grandforksgov.com. (April 19, 2023) 214019