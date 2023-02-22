City of Grand Forks REQUEST FOR BIDS Not

City of Grand Forks REQUEST FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that the City of Grand Forks will receive sealed bids for: Bid #2023-2 Aerial Mosquito Control Services Bid #2023-3 Mosquito Control Chemicals & Equipment Sealed bids will be accepted by the Department of Finance and Administrative Services, City of Grand Forks, 255 N 4th Street, PO Box 5200, Grand Forks, ND 58203 until 2:00pm, March 7, 2023. Further information can be obtained by contacting Todd Hanson, Mosquito Control Supervisor, (701) 787-8110, by email at thanson@grandforksgov.com, or by visiting the City’s website www.grandforksgov.com. (Feb. 22, 2023) 195733