CellCo Partnership and its Controlled Af

CellCo Partnership and its Controlled Affiliates Doing Business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to collocate wireless communications antennas at a top height of 149 feet on a 349-foot guyed tower at the approx. vicinity of 15861 36th Ave. NE, Walshville, Walsh County, ND 58256. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Elise Johnson, e.johnson@trileaf.com, 1821 Walden Office Square, Suite 500, Schaumburg, Illinois 60173 - 630.227.0202. (July 19, 2023) 241107