CellCo Partnership and its Controlled Af

CellCo Partnership and its Controlled Affiliates Doing Business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to collocate wireless communications antennas at a top height of 95 feet on a 102-foot building at the approx. vicinity of 600 Demers Avenue, Grand Forks, Grand Forks County, ND 58201. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Elise Johnson, e.johnson@trileaf.com, 1821 Walden Office Square, Suite 500, Schaumburg, Illinois 60173 - 630.227.0202. (Feb. 15, 2023) 194107