Cassie Tostenson Nilson Brand Law 36 Mai

Cassie Tostenson Nilson Brand Law 36 Main St. W. Mayville, ND 58257 TEL (701) 786-6040 FAX (701) 997-8070 EMAIL: cassie@nilsonbrandlaw.com Attorney ID: 07915 Attorneys for: Personal Representative Probate No. 18-2023-PR-25 NORTHEAST CENTRAL DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Melvin P. Halverson, Deceased NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Suzanne L. Hegvick, personal representative of the estate, at PO Box 207, Hatton , ND 58240, or filed with the Court. Dated: Feb. 10, 203 Suzanne L. Hegvick, Personal Representative Cassie Tostenson #07915 Nilson Brand Law 36 Main St. W. Mayville, ND 58257 Attorneys for Personal Representative (Feb. 22; March 1 & 8, 2023) 195736