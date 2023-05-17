BACK NINE CONDO ASSOCIATION NOTICE TO CR

BACK NINE CONDO ASSOCIATION NOTICE TO CREDITORS BACK NINE CONDO ASSOCIATION NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to any creditors of the following: Back Nine Condo Association is in the process of dissolving. 2. Back Nine Condo Association has filed with the Secretary of State a Notice of Intent to Dissolve. 3. The Notice of Intent to Dissolve was filed on May 9th, 2023. 4. The address of the office to which written claims against the association must be presented to Back Nine Condo Association, 4050 Garden View Drive, Suite 200, Grand Forks, ND 58201. 5. All persons having claims against Back Nine Condo Association are required to present their claims within ninety (90) days after the date of first publication of this notice or said claims will forever be barred. Dated this 9th day of May, 2023. (May 17, 24 & 31; June 7, 2023) 224017